We analyze the 15×3 training with which Jennifer Aniston prepares her body in summer

Jennifer Aniston She boasts of an enviable physical shape at 53 years old, although I anticipate that the merit is not only of the training style that the actress has described on some occasions.

What is the 15x15x15 method?

Aniston has thus baptized a cardio workout simple, and in his opinion effective, especially for the feeling of a job well done that it leaves in your body.

It is about dividing the training into three short but intense blocks of just 15 minutes each. Time is distributed like this:

The first 15 minutes practice spinning at a high rate.

at a high rate. The next 15 minutes you go up to the elliptical .

. The last 15 minutes are dedicated to run at a good speed.

The great advantage of this practice is its simplicity. Access to any gym guarantees you to be able to complete the same activity as the actress, as long as your body is used to that pace of work.

The great disadvantage is the uniformity of the method, which leaves out a type of exercise that is fundamental to our health and fitness: weight training. strength.

In addition, we must bear in mind that the monotonous practice of the same three trainingthe same period of time and at the same intensity will soon lead to stagnation (if boredom does not come first).

The key to good training is in the progressionIn addition, of course, to a specific planning focused on the specific objectives and needs of each person.

Why Jennifer Aniston works so well?

Let’s start with the basics: It is not, far from it, the only exercise who practices

As anyone would expect, the actress has access to a coach who plans his activity even according to the intensity of his work activity: if a long day of filming awaits him, if he will have to stay in high heels for too many hours, if he will have to climb more stairs…

The reason why the actress wanted to give visibility to this method, which she herself baptized as 15x15x15, has to do with the motivation involved in recovering her physical form after a prolonged period in which an injury forced him to slow down.

For her, being able to train 45 minutes of cardio at top speed in a row must have been a big deal. motivation.

However, Aniston also trains at the level muscular, with special concern for strengthening his core, and frequently varies the type of cardiovascular activity. We know that, for example, boxing and skipping have been part of his routine, and through the press and his publications in social networks we know that in general it maintains an active rhythm of life.

To work on stability, elasticity and balance, which are so important over the years, it also includes the pilates and yoga in their routines.

To this we must add the great care that the actress dedicates to her feedingwithout depriving yourself of food, but with a good order, nutritional variety and leaving out processed foods.

In summary, yes, the 15×3 method can serve as an example in a day of trainingbut by itself it will not guarantee us to meet Aniston’s age with the same physical form.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Avoid gaining weight in summer with this simple workout