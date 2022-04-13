We analyze the Bluetti EB55, solar station + portable solar panel

Surely one of the products that most catches my attention and I like to try the most, the solar stations or batteries, today we analyze the Bluetti EB55.

Before I received the portable solar panel and battery, I checked the reviews on your website and on Amazon, and they were all very positive. My expectations increased. At the time of writing this review, I haven’t used the set to its full capacity, but I really like it. Surely, it is a device that I will use for many years.

Unpacking.

If you look on their website, you will see that the basic set is shipped with a single battery, or with a battery and a portable photovoltaic panel.

I am testing the battery and a photovoltaic solar panel. Currently I don’t need two PV panels for this battery.

When the Bluetti arrived, it came well packed in two boxes. The solar panel was in one, wrapped in bubble wrap, and the battery was in another, packed in protective cardboard.

The solar panel has a sleek design, and I immediately unfolded it to check it out. Its finish is good. Its deployment and closing is quite simple.

On one side of the solar panel, there is a zippered pocket, and it contains the cable (permanently attached to one side of the panel) that connects it to the battery for charging. There is also a splitter that allows two solar panels to be connected to the battery at the same time.

It incorporates some folding supports to be able to keep the panel standing, keeping it at an inclined angle. The set seems to be quite stable without strong wind. Another option is to hang the panel in a vertical position with the two rings that it incorporates at one of its ends.

The box with the battery was heavy (not so heavy that you couldn’t lift it), it seems to be durable. It incorporates a handle at the top, which facilitates its transport.

There was also a booklet, but not a real instruction manual, though I’m not sure step-by-step instructions are needed to get the system up and running.

First impressions.

My first impressions were positive.

The battery looks and feels robust. It is a lithium ion battery surrounded by strong plastic. I don’t expect it to hold up if dropped from a height, but I’m sure it will take bumps and drops. It’s not something that’s going to take a lot of wear and tear from regular use, so I expect it to last a long time.

Everything is located at the front, pressing the button on the screen to check the charge level was at 60% at the time of delivery. The input connector matched the cable from the solar panel, and all the outputs are what I have used before. Everything seemed intuitive.

On the back, it incorporates an LED light that can really be quite useful, especially for those who are going to use it outdoors.

First impressions were excellent.

Characteristic.

Capacity: 537Wh

Battery Type: LifePo4

Life cycle: 2,500 cycles at 80% or more of its capacity.

Management system: BMS, overload protection, short circuit protection.

Dimensions: 278 × 200 × 198mm

Warranty: 24 months.

Weight: 7.5kg

ports

AC output: 220-240V, 50Hz

USB output: 5V, 3A

USB-C output:1*100W

Wireless charging point: max 15 W

DC output:12V/10A

AC input: max. 200W

Solar panel input: 12-28 V (max. 200 W)

Loading time.

AC adapter: 3-3.5 hours.

200 W solar panel: 3-3.5 hours.

12V car adapter: 6-6.5 hours.

24V car adapter: 3-3.5 hours.

AC + Solar panel: 2 hours.

AC+AC charge: 2 hours.

Solar Panel: BLUETTI SP200 – 200W

It is a 120W solar panel with the cell: SunPower. SunPower cell lamination (transmittance 95-97%) is much better than PET material because it is anti-scratch and durable. The efficiency is also much higher than PET material (transmittance 88%).

Cells: Monocrystalline.

Efficiency: ≥23.4%

Power: 200W

Dimensions (folded): 530 x 520 mm

Dimensions (unfolded): 2200 x 520 mm

Weight: 6.5Kg

How to use

I didn’t read any manuals before using the solar panel and battery, and I didn’t need to. Everything is intuitive and easy.

The panel unfolds, and there is a support on each half that also unfolds to keep the panel stable. I took the cable from the back of the solar panel and connected it to the only input on the front of the battery that it would fit. The panel started charging the battery. As simple as that.

When it was time to use the battery charge, I plugged it into the outlet on the front (first time it was the string lights on the AC outlet), and they turned on. I then tried with the solar panel and the lights plugged in at the same time.

All you have to do is press the outlet button above the outlet (AC or DC) to get it powered.

The panel charged at 156W when in the sun.

Prolonged use.

You can refer to the charts below for more information on how long certain appliances and electronic devices can work.

I tried a few to see how long the battery would last.

Some examples with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who could use it?

If you’re worried about the power going out, this will hold enough charge to keep your essentials running until the power comes back on.

In any type of house, flat or apartment, it can be very useful in case of power outages. You can also expand your solar station setup by purchasing additional batteries and panels based on the size of your home and your power needs. The ideal would be to have a terrace with direct sun to be able to take advantage of the solar panel.

Power outages are rarely anticipated, but the Bluetti EB55 can hold a charge for up to a year, so you’ll never be caught off guard. Plus, you can quickly install the solar panel and have instant power if you’re caught off guard.

This can be especially important for those who work at home. You can charge your devices and keep working during power outages. Are you worried that the things in your fridge will spoil? Plug it into the battery. Is it getting dark and you have no light? Where is the battery?

If you have a garden. you can use it to run lights or any other device you want to use without running a wire through. The best of all is that, both inside and outside, the energy is free and if you charge it with the solar panel, it is also sustainable.

Ideal for those who enjoy outdoor adventures, such as camping.

I can think of 1,001 uses for this battery.

The battery and solar panel are well made, charge efficiently and quickly, and give plenty of power. They are both easy to transport, and I know they will last a long time.

More information: en.bluettipower.eu