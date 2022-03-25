We analyze the costumes of the nominees for best film

The movie star night will take place in just two days. Next Sunday, March 27, Los Angeles will dress up to celebrate the 94th Academy Awards at the iconic Dolby Theater.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has nominated ‘Cruella’, ‘Cyrano’, ‘Dune’, ‘The Alley of Lost Souls’ and ‘The Williams Method’ in the best costume design category, but the outfits of the award nominees best picture They also deserve their dose of attention.

The greatness of a cinematographic work does not only reside in the script, the photography or the work of the actors, clothing is one of the key elements that enhances the overall quality of a film and allows us to better introduce ourselves to the story on a visual level and for this reason we analyze the costumes of the films that compete for the main award of the evening.

‘Licorice Pizza’

We can’t help it: ‘Licorice Pizza’ has stolen our hearts for so many reasons that it’s hard to begin to name them all. The performance (and the tender chemistry) of Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman deserve endless applause, the portrait of a seventies childhood in California is memorable and the costumes a delight for lovers of the aesthetics of the time.





Mark Bridges is the costume designer for the film. Haim in the role of Alana portrays a young woman in love with printed mini-dresses (the long-sleeved floral print model is a ten), high-waisted pants, colored polo shirts or dress vests (the pink design she wears when he decides to embark on his “political career” he is simply brilliant).





We cannot avoid referring to the white suit in the company of a fuchsia shirt that Gary wears in one of the final scenes. Seeing it, John Travolta’s mythical suit in ‘Saturday Night Fever’ (one of those seventies movies that we remember with deep affection) crossed our minds.

‘West Side Story’

The 1961 classic has returned to the big screen thanks to Spielberg. For some it has been a complete surprise in the good sense of the word, although personally I am quite clear that the film by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins didn’t need a review.

Paul Tazewell has been in charge of dressing the cast of this fiction. We remember, in passing, that Irene Sharaff was the costume designer 60 years ago. Tazewell’s work has been a faithful reflection of Sharaff’s.





So, we see that the Maria of 2022 (Rachel Zegler) wears a belted white dress virtually identical to the one from the past and that the dresses with fitted bodices and large skirts of the dancers continue to occupy the screen and the most dynamic scenes.





They, all members of street gangs, maintain that rebellious and carefree essence in their outfits. converse at the feet, leather jackets and a lot of jeans.

‘The Alley of Lost Souls’

Guillermo del Toro has returned to the ring with a work that has not left anyone indifferent. Be it because of the fast-paced story (yes, it gets a bit long), the impressive photography or the successful costumes, ‘The Alley of Lost Souls’ is not just a movie.





Luis Sequeira has been able to transfer the sordid essence of the less glamorous circus to a wardrobe that deserves applause. It is also necessary to comment that the scenes starring New York high society are not left aside. In particular, we talk about the outfits by Dr. Ritter (Cate Blanchett) who perfectly embodies the sophistication of the 1940s.





We do not leave aside the outfits of the tarot reader Zeena (Toni Collette) and the innocent Molly (Rooney Mara). The magic of the circus is represented with dramatic robes or with suits suitable for high voltage circus numbers.

‘don’t look up’

Veteran Susan Matheson has been in charge of the costumes for this controversial Netflix movie. Creating a wardrobe according to each character is not easy at all, less so in a fiction with as many nuances as ‘Don’t look up’.





There is an element that does not go unnoticed: the use of red, blue and white, emblem of “made in America”. President Orlean’s (Meryl Streep) two-piece suits or Brie Evantee’s (Cate Blanchett and her uncanny resemblance to Susana Griso) fitted dresses are a true reflection of what we usually see on American television.









The models that Riley Bina (Ariana Grande) wears in this fiction have been made in collaboration with Valentino Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli.





‘dune’

‘Dune’ is the typical movie that everyone has seen. It doesn’t matter if you did it because you love science fiction, Timothée Chalamet or Zendaya, it has been one of the highest grossing fictions of the year.





Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan have created a dream wardrobe made up of more than 200 special suits. As we pointed out in their day, “the Harkonnens had their own color palette, inspired by insects with capes, scales and shells. The Fremen are characterized by majestic robes and the Bene Gesserit are inspired by medieval nuns with costumes that make them look beetles”.

To this we add that Lady Jessica’s (Rebecca Ferguson) dresses are quite a visual show. From the orange pattern she wears as she walks across the sandy landscape upon landing on the alien planet to the pastel blue dress with subtle sequins and matching cape.





‘Drive My Car’





this japanese movie tops almost all the pools to win the award for Best Film. Ryûsuke Hamaguchi is the director of this fiction that is giving so much to talk about. To talk about his wardrobe we must refer to Haruki Koketsu, the designer of it.





Without great frills, the film shows outfits informal made up of jeans, wide shirts, knitted cardigans, caps or Converse. A more than correct bet to accompany the interesting narrative that unites Yusuke Kafuku (Hidetoshi Nishijima) and Misaki (Tôko Miura).

‘Belfast’





Kenneth Branagh has returned as director of the film inspired by his own life. With ‘Belfast’ we traveled to the Ireland of the 60s. A portrait of the working class of the time (in a convulsive political situation) with Buddy as the protagonist.





Costume designer Charlotte Walter has masterfully portrayed the fashion of the moment in the setting depicted. The fabrics are mostly natural and garments are repeated on numerous occasions, a reflection of the social class of the characters. Buddy’s mother wears the same skirt in various scenes and Buddy is constantly shown in a simple shorts.

‘CODA’





Alejandro G. Calvo from Sensacine has pointed out that ‘CODA’ (acronym in English for ‘Child of Deaf Adults’, daughter of deaf adults) can ring the bell in this edition of the Oscar Awards. East happy movie It is not a full-fledged drama or one of those works that seems destined to mark history, it tells us about a girl who is torn between her passion for music and the fear of abandoning her parents.





Brenda Abbandandolo created a realistic wardrobe that most teenagers could wear. Ruby (Emilia Jones) opts for easy garments such as wide checked shirts, zippered sports jackets or sweatshirts. oversized.

‘The Williams method’





Welcome to the world of tennis. This sport is the protagonist of ‘The Williams method’, biopic about Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena Williams. Set on the streets of Compton, California, we see the sisters arrive at the sporting Olympus with Williams (Will Smith) as their guide.





Sharen Davis, costume designer, reminds us of the power of table skirts typical of the tennis universe, the versatility of polo shirts and how cool two-piece tracksuit combos are. an ode to sporty look retro.

‘The power of the dog’





The New Zealander Jane Campion has shaped ‘The power of the dog’, another of the great favorites to win the coveted statuette. In this case, we come across a complex western based on a novel by Thomas Savage. A psychological drama whose action takes place in Montana, in the year 1925.





Brothers Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch) and George (Jesse Plemons) share a period wardrobe designed by Kirsty Cameron. With denim overalls, shirts closed to the neck and wide-brimmed hats. Kristen Dust is the main female character.





Rose (Dust) stands out for the use of delicate embroidered dresses, satin designs or knitted sweaters accompanied by straight-cut skirts. We also see her wear outfits suitable for a life on a ranch (with equestrian boots included), a successful balance of forces.





