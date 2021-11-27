“We are a flooded car, with all the m … underneath that cannot be said” – Corriere.it

from Simona Lorenzetti and Massimiliano Nerozzi

There are several transfer market operations cited in the search decree of the Turin prosecutors: from the “sales of young players” to the “private writing” on Cristiano Ronaldo’s back wages, “famous paper that doesn’t have to exist technically”

From the interceptions, “there was an express confirmation of the “Unhealthy management of capital gains”, revenue item characteristic of sports management, sometimes used as an authentic “budget saving” tool, that is, in a distorted way “: the prosecutors of the Turin Public Prosecutor argue in the search decree who, late yesterday evening (November 26), brought out the investigation into Juve’s balance sheets.

The listening activities and the documentary investigations made by the economic-financial police unit of the financial police would therefore have identified the mechanism of capital gains as “corrective of the risks assumed in terms of investments and costs associated with” reckless “purchases and salaries”.

In the investigation the president Andrea Agnelli, the vice Pavel Nedved, the former chief football officer Fabio Paratici are under investigation, the then executive Marco Re and the two chief financial officers (at different times) Stefano Bertola and Stefano Cerrato.

The wiretapping At one point, according to the investigations of the financial police coordinated by the prosecutors of Turin, Juve – in an interception – comes to be compared to “a flooded car”. For a reason that, here and there, always appears from the phone calls picked up by the investigators: «Precisely the investments beyond the budget forecasts and the“ depreciation and all the m. what lies beneath that it cannot be said “were among the causes of the economic and financial imbalance that led Juventus spa to be compared” to a flooded car “.

“Paratici management” A mechanism identified as “Paratici management” in the search decree signed by prosecutors Mario Bendoni, Ciro Santoriello and the adjunct Marco Gianoglio. “In several cases, references have emerged to the Paratici management, subject placed at the top of the sports area until June 2021, and author of the preventive planning of capital gains”. Also in this case, a conclusion that would also be confirmed by the interceptions: “They asked for capital gains.” And again: “That at least Fabio, you should have made capital gains and were making capital gains”.

“Agnelli knew” But the system, according to the investigations of the economic-financial police unit of the financial police, was well known to the top of the club: “As emerged from the listening activities, the top management of the Juventus club, first and foremost the president Andrea Agnelli, appear, in fact, to be well aware of the conduct carried out by the former Juventus manager and of the extremely negative consequences from a financial point of view, certainly not deriving only from the pandemic context in progress ». Here too, as per phone call: “Yes, but it wasn’t just Covid and we know this well!”.

The relationship with Cr7 There are several transfer market operations cited in the search decree of the Turin prosecutors: from “sales of young players” with “significant and out-of-range considerations”

to the “private writing” on the arrears of wages of Cristiano Ronaldo



, “Famous paper that doesn’t have to exist technically”



, is heard in an interception. By way of example, the magistrates cite the case of the purchase from Marseille of Marley Ake “for 8 million euros, with the simultaneous sale to Marseille of Franco Daryl Tongya Heubang for 8 million euros” in the balance sheet as at 30 June 2021. , for investigators, of “So-called mirror operations”: zero-sum transactions, with the consequent absence of financial movement and the presence of a double positive effect on the balance sheets of the assignor and the assignee.

The sales of young players And again: «Numerous sales transactions involving young players (belonging to the Juventus under 23) with significant and out-of-range fees compared to players of the same level and category, such as “the purchase of Alejandro José Marques Mendez from Barcelona for 8.2 million, with the simultaneous sale of Matheus Pereira da Silva to Barcelona for 8 million”, in the financial statements at 30 June 2020. The documents also refer to the transactions “carried out near the contractual deadline” like the one with Genoa for Rovella, purchased for 18 million, “with the simultaneous sale to Genoa of Manolo Portanova for 10 million and Elia Petrelli for 8 million”, in the balance sheet as at 30 June 2021.

Conclusion of the investigators: “Since the first investigations, precise and consistent indications have emerged to believe that the values ​​underlying the transfers in question have not been the subject of a physiological market negotiation but that we are faced with transactions uncoupled from real market values, pre-ordered and certifying merely “accounting” revenues, ultimately fictitious “.

