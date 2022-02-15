“We are a great team, we want to win again and I think we will do it”

A few hours before the match against Liverpool valid for the round of 16 of the Champions League, Denzel DumfriesInter’s Dutch winger, speaks to the microphones of UEFA.Tv for the new episode of the Champions League magazine. An interview in which Dumfries explains in the first place how his goal in his life was firmly fixed in his mind from the beginning: “For me it was always clear that I would become a professional footballer, I was absolutely convinced”. His story starts from Aruba and then develops in the Netherlands: “I always wanted to play for the Dutch national team, and I knew that one day I would succeed. So I contacted their Football Association to find out what chance I had of making this move. . They thought it was strange that I was sending a message like that, considering the fact that I was playing at Barendrecht. But I knew that I could have made the change of national team if I had not yet played an international match. “





Dumfries then retraces his career, which saw him emerge with the PSV Eindhoven shirt: “I knew I would become an international player if I went there, so the transition was logical. Despite not winning titles with them, my game he improved. I made my debut in the Champions League and in the national team. And I learned a lot of things about myself on a personal level. ” Then, the transfer to Inter, where he learned some dictates related to life off the pitch, on all those related to food. And in this regard, he reveals an anecdote: “Two weeks ago, they were very angry with me because I had added chicken to my pasta with pesto. To them it was an insult to the pasta. I realized that I don’t have to do it anymore … ‘Inter got in touch with me and I realized they were serious, I realized that this was the club I wanted to go to.. We are a great team, we play fantastic football and have a lot of fun. We are focused on winning, we are on the right path and I am sure we will continue on this path. “