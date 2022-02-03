“We are a trained army, but they suffocate us with bureaucracy and phone calls”

Too much bureaucracy and a network that goes on by inertia. This is the thought of about ninety doctors from Rimini, who have come to the point of letting off steam and publicly saying that the system, as structured, no longer works. “We are like in war, there is a regiment at our disposal, we are trained for battle, but instead of putting ourselves on the front line we end up being forced to make photocopies in the office for days”. The general practitioners of the province of Rimini burst out and in two letters, signed by 90 colleagues and addressed respectively to institutions and citizens, they put pen to paper the many problems of the category. A similar initiative was also taken in Ravenna by 200 doctors. “We are suffocated by a bureaucracy that does not belong to us, we are certifiers”, explains Corrado Paolizzi, director of the Italian Federation of General Practitioners in Rimini.

GPs become lightning rods

There are many problems listed: from services such as 1500 to the Department of Public Health that “continually refer” the patient to the consultation of the general practitioner or pediatrician of free choice “in the vast majority of cases” in an “inappropriate” way. Therefore it is “necessary to adequately strengthen them”. If doctors and pediatricians “can somehow contribute to the improvement of these dynamics, it is necessary that the actions be agreed first on a practical and also economic level and that the freedom to join is left”, he explains again. Hence the hypothesis of a permanent working table. The possibility of certifying the disease in absentia should also be made explicit and the possibility must be introduced for the patient to self-certify the state of the disease.

Yet, everything related to Covid certifications “must be managed by the appropriate committees or by the Departments of Public Health”. In short, the letter concludes, “overloading our time, wasting our energies and taking away our freedom and autonomy of action leads to damage that affects us family doctors, patients and the work that institutions try to plan and implement in this pandemic.“.” We are neither heroes nor victims – remarked Paolizzi – we love patients “ and “we want to manage acute pathologies, make diagnoses, propose therapies, monitor those with chronic pathologies, be proactive in preventive medicine, accompany them in the most critical moments of their life and be able to take care of our professional development”.

The hard vent

In the letter to the citizens, the doctors write that “there have been many newsboys who have publicly insulted us for some lack of response or for having failed to meet expectations, while the vast majority are continuing to work silently with their heads down”. And if you do not answer “H24 and seven days a week or if you do not perform tasks that do not compete, you are not doing anything strange”: there are other services to satisfy these needs. If the phone is busy it is “because the call flow is intense and continuous“; if the response to the messages” is not immediate, it is because it is yet another of the countless “. Finally,” great solidarity and closeness to all colleagues, nurses, Oss “arrives from the doctors. And a request to the Rimini residents and institutions:” We want to be able to do our job well “and” to do this we need you: help us to help you “.