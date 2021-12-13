“We are about to kick off a new season of competitions”! Here are his words

Here is what the president of the Basilicata Region, Vito Bardi, on the occasion ofinauguration of the Master’s Degree Course in Medicine and Surgery at Unibas:

“The establishment of the Degree course in Medicine and Surgery at the University of Basilicata it strengthens the training offer, in an area that is crucial for our country, which is that of health.

A world called to take up great challenges, both for the continuous developments in the field of disciplinary knowledge and knowledge, and for the innovations brought about by the availability of increasingly advanced technologies.

A world in which we all place high hopes to see our living conditions improve, our ability to care.

The Basilicata’s future also depends on doctors that will be formed in this faculty, to whom we wish to be able to build their professional life here.

Without investment in human capital there is no future.

Improving and making health care efficient is therefore a primary objective of this legislature as is the creation of new jobs by operating on two fronts: that of introducing new recruits to public structures, that of creating context factors to incentivize investments and give birth to new businesses. .

In this perspective we are about to kick off a new season of competitions – after long years of absence of these opportunities.

We will do this by entrusting the whole procedure to a third party, setting up commissions exclusively of external members, entirely drawn by lot.

This is a decisive step to fill gaps and regenerate the public system, including the health system, with the contribution of new energy and skills, offering the possibility of new jobs.

The occasion of the competitions will also be the test to verify the return of meritocracy, the opportunity to revitalize a climate of trust in a time that looks at these events with suspicion and that has distanced entire generations from our land. This is what we want to stop happening.

To the new generations we want to say: go back to Basilicata.

Here there are unprecedented opportunities, here we want to remove the too many obstacles that have made Basilicata no longer a land for young people; here is the space to make your dreams come true.

To this end, I will convene the youth forum, the representatives of university students, young administrators and young entrepreneurs as soon as possible, for an open discussion on the strategic issues concerning the development of Basilicata starting from what is hypothesized in the regional strategic plan.

The future of Basilicata cannot be built without the contribution of young people.

Politicians can win as many elections as they want, but if entire generations leave, the politicians have lost.

A plan for the next decade needs to see young actors as protagonists of a new perspective. By making these statements, I am well aware of the responsibility I am taking on.

And it is no coincidence that I chose the University to reaffirm my will.

It is a question of soliciting and mobilizing that contribution of creativity and initiative typical of the world of young people.

It is on this alliance between the new generations and the world of doing, research, knowledge, production that we expect the recovery of our communities “.

