we are already developing new Spider-Man movies with Sony

Spider-Man: No Way Home became a colossal success in just three days, reaching $ 587.2 million and becoming the third highest grossing first weekend ever, preceded only by Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), which is to say that everything remained in the family. Or almost, because as you may know Spider-Man is still in the hands of Sony, which after the failure of the two The Amazing Spider-Man with Andrew Garfield he had been looking for a way out, called Marvel Studios.

In an interview with the New York Times reported by Variety, the two producers Kevin Feige, boss of Marvel Studios, and Amy Pascal, former president of Sony Pictures Entertainment who went on to produce the entire franchise linked to Spider-Man, have revealed that the beginning had not been the best. In fact, Pascal herself stated that when Feige had proposed to let him produce future films directly, well, she had thrown him a sandwich. Then Feige came up with the idea of ​​bringing Spider-Man into the Marvel Cinematic Universe via Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and his spider-armor. As we know, success was immediate with Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), but immediately afterwards the disagreements between the two majors began again, during which Sony had rejected the terms of Disney and declared that it could proceed even without them with the future films of the saga. A difficult period that was fortunately overcome and which, as you will discover, is destined to remain so.

So Feige officially stated that he does not want fans to relive the traumas of the past now that the narrative arc of the “Home” trilogy of Spider-Man has ended:

It will not happen this time, we are already actively developing the continuation of the story from after the end of No Way Home.

Which echoes what was anticipated a short time ago when Amy Pascal had declared that she was planning a new trilogy always with Tom Holland in the role of Peter Parker / Spider-Man. But he also stated that he has learned his lesson and that he must not think only of exceeding the level of spectacularity of the previous film every time for no valid reason, because it does not lead to good results.

We [Amy Pascal e Kevin Feige] we want to outdo ourselves in terms of quality and emotions.

And he adds that they do not lose sight of the fact that Peter Parker is a normal boy, a teenager (although in fact Holland is twenty-five) whose emotions are amplified: he is guided by goodness and a sense of guilt, he aims for the greater good and is maligned by the media. Regarding the future, the producer reveals that everything will come from the ending of No Way Home, when Peter makes an important decision, one he has never made before. It is a sacrifice and it will give them a lot to work on.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently in our cinemas and, Matrix Resurrections permitting, he could easily reach the grossing of a billion dollars in his time in theaters, we will keep you informed on the future of Peter Parker.