we are at 50% of the development of Ethereum

During the latest episode of the Bankless podcast, Vitalik Buterin guided listeners through a five-part roadmap, outlining the steps necessary for Ethereum to survive and thrive.

In order to achieve maximum scalability and decentralization, Buterin argues that Ethereum needs to be more agile and lighter in terms of data on the blockchain, so that more people can manage and use it.

In early December, Buterin also published an article entitled “Endgame” in which he argues that in the future all blockchains will eventually converge, while it lists the tools that would allow the verification of blocks in a decentralized and resistant to censorship.

The first step is the so-called merge, referring to the complete transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, which will take place in the first half of 2022. The second part, called “surge“, plans to give Ethereum greater scalability and massive bandwidth, especially on zk-Rollups. Merge And surge will be the most important updates, according to Buterin, to develop the Ethereum network.

Regarding Ethereum’s progress over the past six years, Buterin said that thanks to the launch of the Beacon Chain, of the hard fork London and with the rise of non-fungible tokens, we are currently about halfway there.

Once merge And surge will be completed, the sharding will be fully implemented, completing the project at 80%. The roadmap, that it is estimated that it will take another six years to complete, will lead to 100% optimization, according to Buterin.

The next steps include the verge, allowing multiple users to manage nodes and essentially “democratize access to the largest possible number of participants, to anyone who wants to verify the validity of the chain“. After the stage verge the phases are foreseen purge And splurge, which refer respectively to deleting historical data and adding miscellaneous updates.

Buterin admits that Ethereum “it is not yet a layer-one system ready for mass adoption“, reiterating the need for layer-two scaling solutions and low transaction fees. He, however, highlights the progress.”incredible“that Ethereum has seen in scaling layer-two over the last year and of the community”willing to keep fighting for it“.

In addition to scalability, another issue that Buterin highlighted is the security of updates. He likened the development of the blockchain to the development of a city. Just as the police and military work to defend their city or nation, blockchain users act as security guards who monitor attackers. And as cities expand or blocks are added to the chain, more security is needed.

Ethereum currently operates with about 2.6 megabytes per second of blockchain data, explains Buterin. Once Ethereum has the ability to add more bandwidth and increase the user base, “more defenders will be able to run the knots and check that everything is going well“.

At the time of writing, Ethereum’s native token, Ether (ETH), is the second most capitalized cryptocurrency in the world with $ 454 billion – the journey to completion therefore has a high stakes. Below is a copy of the roadmap that Buterin posted on Twitter last month:

“Happy Birthday Beacon Chain! Here is an updated roadmap diagram to understand where the development of the Ethereum protocol is, what is coming and in what order. (I’m sure a lot of stuff is missing, like in all diagrams, but it covers a lot of the important stuff!) “