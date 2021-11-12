we are at the final showdown

TO Dubai, where they took refuge Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara, everything seems unchanged: hugs, romantic dinners, a relaxed climate and a crisis that now seems to have been archived in the hard disk of the disputes that, among them, seem not to have been so rare in recent months thanks to the tension due to the pandemic and the presence of Maria Eugenia Suarez.

The China-Icardi-Wanda Nara situation

Both, on their respective accounts Instagram, posted pictures of reassuring normality with – in the background – the wonders of this place where both had already isolated themselves in the past and not just for work reasons: now they try to put disputes, indiscretions, even the most unpleasant details behind them of the alleged meeting between the Argentine striker and the China in Paris, which so much angered Wanda Nara and led to leave Paris for Milan on two separate occasions and to affirm, in conversation with Yanina Latorre, Argentine journalist de Los Angeles de la manana, what time

“She’s fine alone. I don’t care about anything ”.

According to the same journalist, Icardi he would chat with the Suarez starting almost for fun, without expectations and then finding himself involved. A mechanism to which he did not stop and which saw him as a protagonist, even if he would have repented and would have tried everything to mend the relationship with Wanda Nara, which almost immediately discovered the affair.

The Icardi-Wanda Nara interruptions

His reaction is well known, as well as his desire to make the story public, taking for granted, the imminent separation and then changing his mind, reconciling himself with Mauro and then deny yourself again. In short, nothing is simple in the relationship between the model and influencer, as well as agent, and the attacker of the PSG net of disputes, meetings, even animated comparisons. And the repercussions also on the relationship between his sister Zaira and his partner.

The role of Maxi Lopez

It is not because of the implications of love and business, it is not because there are five children already hit by a conflict situation that has only recently been resolved between Wanda and ex-husband Maxi Lopez (father of his first three children), not to mention the possible division of real estate (two apartments in Milan, a villa on Lake Como, a residence in the countryside), of the dual role played by Wanda in contract negotiations and commercial relationships. All followed and armored by wealth management consultants who are very attentive to this family, which has embraced love and business.

Escape to Dubai for two

As a careful entrepreneur and manager, she has always made choices that have turned out to be intelligent. Also this time, in respect of the absolutely personal sentimental sphere, Wanda Nara from Dubai and not only is it called to decide.

VIRGILIO SPORT