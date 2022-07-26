“We are beginning to see encouraging data on lung cancer survival”

Every year almost 30 thousand new cases of lung cancer are diagnosed in Spain. Although many advances are being made, it is one of the most frequent and most difficult types of cancer to detect and treat, since it usually shows up in advanced stages. Dr. Noemí Reguart, a specialist in medical oncology at the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona and a reference in thoracic tumors, tells us about what we can expect in the coming years in the treatment of these tumors.

Lung cancer is one of the deadliest. Why does it continue to be one of the least cured?Lung cancer is a disease that mostly debuts in advanced stages, when it causes symptoms. In fact, only 15% of non-small cell lung carcinomas are amenable to surgical treatment with curative intent. This is one of the reasons why the long-term survival results and the prevalence of this disease is lower than that of other tumors such as breast cancer, where early detection is more common. Understanding the complexity of the biology of the disease, as well as the development of new therapies, has undoubtedly been one of the great advances in recent decades. We are now beginning to see encouraging results and data that show a clear improvement in the overall survival rate of patients with lung cancer in developed countries.







With the treatments available today, what percentage is cured of this type of tumor and what is the life expectancy of patients?Lung cancer treatment is complex and multidisciplinary. Depending on the extent of the disease, different therapeutic options can be considered, including surgery, radiotherapy or systemic treatments. The prognosis of the disease is closely linked to the tumor stage and the radical treatment options. The initial stages treated with surgery or radical treatments with chemotherapy, radiotherapy and immunotherapy achieve cures in a high percentage of patients.

In advanced stages, thanks to the identification of biomarkers, in recent years we have managed to develop new therapeutic strategies such as immunotherapy and targeted treatments that have made it possible to significantly improve survival outcomes and quality of life for patients. Today we have hope and we can talk about long-surviving patients and chronification of advanced disease.



One of the problems is that it is diagnosed too late. Can we do anything to prevent it from being diagnosed so late?Without a doubt. Early detection of lung cancer is key to being able to identify the disease in its early stages, when the tumors are still surgical. In this sense, there are already several international studies that show that the development of lung cancer screening programs is feasible and manages to reduce the mortality associated with this disease. This is achieved by performing follow-up with low-dose computed tomography (CT) in people with a high risk of suffering from it, such as in people with a history of smoking. In Spain, there is a consensus document from several scientific societies that supports lung cancer screening using low-dose CT in the population at risk.







What signs should we watch out for?The symptoms can be very varied, cough, pain, shortness of breath… in the event of any new symptoms, it is always advisable to consult a doctor.



A few weeks ago a study was published in which, with a sixfold increase in the eradication of these tumors. Is the future in the medium term promising in the treatment of lung cancer?One of the most important advances in the last two years has been the incorporation of immunotherapy in the early stages of the disease, which is administered before and after surgery. Until very recently, chemotherapy was the only treatment option available after surgery. Immunotherapy is a new treatment modality that allows the immune system to be stimulated to identify and destroy the tumor. We already had evidence of its great efficacy in patients with metastatic disease and the next step was to see if we could transfer the benefit to the initial stages of the disease. The NADIM II study is a study by the Spanish lung cancer group (GECP) that explores the benefit of administering the combination of chemotherapy with immunotherapy before surgery (neoadjuvant) in patients with mediastinal lymph node disease. The results of this study have been recently presented at the Congress of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and show that double neoadjuvant treatment with chemotherapy/immunotherapy increases the percentage of complete remissions of the tumor in up to 37% of cases. These preliminary results are in line with other recently presented studies that confirm that induction treatment with immunotherapy/chemotherapy manages to improve tumor resectability rates. In fact, this new therapeutic modality has already been approved in the USA and represents an absolute change in the treatment paradigm for the disease in its initial stages.



The news also recently emerged that a natural compound, berberine, could be effective in treating this type of tumor. What evidence is there about it?There are numerous natural compounds derived from plants or algae with antitumor activity. The preclinical results with berberine are promising, but like any new compound, we must be cautious and wait for clinical studies that validate its real efficacy in patients with lung cancer.



What other promising research is underway?Therapeutic innovation and precision medicine have changed the paradigm of disease treatment. We currently have targeted therapies that act on specific genes that determine the development of the disease, as well as immunomodulatory therapies that stimulate the patient’s antitumor immune response. Fortunately, lung cancer benefits from both treatment strategies. The important thing is to identify the optimal treatment for each patient, and for this we need to evaluate tumor biomarkers using advanced technologies. Universal access to these technologies is transcendental in order to be able to individualize treatments and offer the best therapeutic option to each patient.







In Spain, about 30,000 cases of lung cancer are diagnosed each year. What percentage of them can be attributed to tobacco?The vast majority of lung cancer diagnoses are attributable to smoking. According to the GECP registry, in Spain, approximately 80% of lung cancer diagnoses occur in smokers or ex-smokers. That means that 20% of people who suffer from lung cancer are not smokers.



