“We are burning!”. That Apollo 1 disaster that brought man to the moon

“ Fire! There is fire in the cabin! “, Followed by a terrible and heartbreaking” We are burning! “. These are the last words of the crew of theApollo 1, trapped in the command module of the second Saturn rocket, during an exercise on launch pad number 34 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Brevard County, Florida. It was January 27, 1967.

In a few seconds, locked behind the double hatch that could only be opened from the inside with the non-pressurized capsule, the bodies of three astronauts remain helpless and engulfed in flames: Virgil Grissom, Edward White And Roger Chaffee. NASA is not only facing a serious loss of human life, but a tragic failure which can forever jeopardize the run to the moon of its long and complex space program. Experts are desperately looking for a logical explanation. What happened in command module 012? How is it possible that three astronauts bound for space lost their lives even before they left Florida? It is a question that not even NASA has ever been able to answer with full certainty.

The pioneers of the Apollo mission

To choose that name “Apollo”, Greek god son of Zeus and protector of the pioneers, which NASA would have kept there forever, until the conquest of the Moon and the conclusion of the entire program, it was they: Grissom, White and Chaffee. All former pilots with great experience in the Air Force and Navy who had earned the trust of the American space agency committed to carrying out a space program that in the midst of the Cold War it didn’t just mean exploring the unknown or crossing borders in the name of science; but it took on the consistency of a competition of maximum importance with the Soviets, for the achievement of those technologies and knowledge that could inhibit and discourage the adversary to the point of making him desist, and reschedule his plans of dominance on earth and in space. But that sudden disaster threatened to stop everything. Every milestone. All progress. Questioning for over a year the possibility of reaching the Moon by “the end of the decade”, as the president promised in 1961 John Fitzgerald Kennedy.

In fact, Apollo 1 did not aim at the Moon, it should only have wandered among the stars, as Confucius said in his famous aphorism. In fact, the mission’s objective was to experiment with all the means and equipment that would then be used to reach the small and gray Earth satellite, which is an average of 384,000 kilometers from our planet and which sounded like science fiction to talk about. Apollo 1 would take the astronauts into orbit and then return them to Earth, to once again try the launch, reentry and recovery procedures of the command module – the extreme tip of the rocket measuring 68 meters where it barely existed. the space to sit in the launch and return phase. In particular, the test of the unfortunate Friday in January simulated the launch session before the departure scheduled for February 21st.

A tragic and inexplicable accident

At 13:00 according to the Florida time zone (GMT + 5), the three astronauts, boarded the elevator in charge of launch pad number 34, took their places in the command capsule of the Saturn version IB rocket, following the Saturn I. The heavy pressurized hatch is closed and sealed. White sat in the center, Chaffee on his left and Grissom on his right. The three wore space suits and had all the pre-launch check plans with them that they would simulate in normal procedures. Already in the early afternoon the early problems contact with the control center. In the radio transcripts, the words of Grissom, the mission commander and former veteran fighter pilot of Korea, clearly state: “ How can we go to the moon if we can’t talk to each other even three buildings away? “.

The problems with the communication systems were solved, and the exercise carried out according to plan, until the first alarm signal, always launched on the radio at 18.31: “ There are flames in the cockpit Shouted Chaffe, preparing to become the youngest astronaut ever to go into space. It took thirty seconds to trigger a fire which, having spread throughout the capsule, left no way out. For five long minutes the launch tower crews tried in vain to open the capsule from the outside. But there was nothing to be done. The rescuers, once the hatch was breached, could only recover the charred remains of the astronauts and break the bad news in Washington, where Kennedy’s successor, the former vice president Lyndon Johnson he was made aware of the tragic news.

The mystery at the point of “detonation”

As soon as the deep shock for the loss of three astronauts during a simple routine exercise ended, NASA launched a thorough investigation to discover the causes of the accident and ensure that the space program did not turn into devastating. failure. Many, both among the members of the government and in the US public opinion, did not look favorably on the enormous waste of financial resources and energy that could be allocated elsewhere to improve the living conditions of taxpayers or to fight “really” the Communists. . Space exploration and the promise made by Kennedy from “ reach and overcome ”The Soviet Union that had stunned the world with his Sputnik in the battlefield of the “space race”, he was about to be shipwrecked. At least until the experts were able to give an explanation of what happened to bring the program back to life and continue on the right course.

Investigations concluded that a billions and billions of dollars project was in danger of being frozen by a defective cable forming part of the electrical system. The simple contact caused the spark that had ignited a fire that spread easily due to the nylon and plastic components that were present in the module. The precise cause and the precise point at which the detonation occurred, however, remain unknown to this day.

The final report delivered in April 1967 listed six main factors that had contributed to the tragic fatality of the fire. In conclusion, numerous recommendations were made for making sensitive changes at the design and engineering level. As well as a series of changes in procedures to safeguard the safety of astronauts who would take part in subsequent missions, who had not been given adequate training to evacuate the capsule to the ground. The quality control of the components – which according to some had failed due to the budget and tight time constraints imposed by the “space race” – increased the overall safety of the command module, the service module and the lunar module (although we all remember the subsequent accident in the Apollo 13 mission, ed). Astronaut Michael Collins, co-pilot of Aldrin and Armstrong in the Apollo 11 mission that will lead to the fateful moon landing, will later state: “ True, Apollo 1 caused three deaths, but I believe it saved more than three later “So that sacrifice was not entirely in vain.

A goal to achieve, a promise to keep

On 11 October 1968 – twenty months after the Apollo 1 disaster – the space program restarted with the Apollo 7 mission. In 1969, Apollo 11 finally reached the Moon. Honoring the promise made, and no less the effort and sacrifice of all the men and women who took part in the space program that began in 1958 with Mercury and continued in the program Gemini until the beginning of Apollo. At the Cape Canaveral base, on the concrete pylons that once supported launch pad number 34, a plaque still remembers today:

In memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice so that others could reach the stars. Ad astra per aspera. Have a good trip to the Apollo 1 crew.

By 1971, President Kennedy had been dead for nearly a decade, as were the three pioneers of the Apollo 1 mission. From the launch pad at Cape Canaveral, the crew of theApollo 15 it took off, projected smoothly beyond the earth’s atmosphere to fly straight to the moon. He carried with him, in great secrecy, another commemorative plaque which will take the name of “The Fallen Astronaut“. In memory of all the men who had lost their lives in the hard and painful journey that had brought man into space. A symbolic message to be left with care and deep respect on the lunar soil. The names Virgil Grissom, Ed White and Roger Chaffee now shone alongside those of six Soviet cosmonauts – among them the legendary Jurij Gagarin – and four US astronauts who died in test accidents. In one way or another they had all come, through every roughness, to the stars.