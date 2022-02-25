We are buying the most expensive iPhones in history

The average price of the iPhone has risen to $825 in 2021, growing 14% from last year.

The Average iPhone selling price grew by double digits last year, rising 14% on an interannual basis. Mainly this is due to the boost in sales of the iPhone 13, at least this is confirmed by a study by Counterpoint. Despite component shortages, the global smartphone market as a whole posted annual revenue of $448 billion, a 7% growth.

Smartphone average selling price (ASP) grew 12% year-on-year to 322, mainly due to a higher proportion of 5G smartphones, which have significantly higher ASP than 4G models, as well as the successful launch from Apple of its iPhone 13 devices.

Apple keeps almost half of all mobile market revenues, 44% (196,000 million dollars), having a iPhone average selling price (ASP) of $825the highest in history.

Apple’s iPhone revenue increased 35% year-on-year, reaching $196 billion in 2021. It captured 44% of total global market revenue in 2021. High demand for iPhone 12 and 13 with 5G helped Apple to record 14% growth in its overall ASP, which reached $825 in 2021. The brand also managed to increase its share in key emerging markets such as India, Thailand, Vietnam and Brazil.

Samsung stays with the second place, although in a very distant position. The Korean company has achieved total revenues of 72,000 million dollars with an average sale price of 263 dollars. Namely, Samsung earns 3 times less than Apple selling smartphones. The two companies are followed by Oppo (which now includes OnePlus), Xiaomi and Vivo.

The iPhone 13 make a fool of the Samsung Galaxy S22

Apple has been the company that earns the most money in the market for years, that is not surprising. However, what can be a surprise is that the average sale price rises. That means that each There are more and more users opting for the most expensive iPhone.

