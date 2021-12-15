WE ARE CINEMA – In prime time on CINE34 on December 16th

“We are Cinema“- broadcast on Thursday 16 December 2021, in prime time, on Cine34 – a passionate tribute to Italian Cinema and to all the artists and artisans who contribute to its creation. A love letter to the Seventh Art, signed by the thematic network directed by Marco Costa.

The celebration kicks off at 5.00 pm with “Mediterranean“, followed by”The beautiful life“at 19.00. After the airing of”We are Cinema“, the evening ends with the screening of”The great beauty“. Three masterpieces. Three Oscars for Best International Film.

The exciting roundup of “We are Cinema“, in just over 70 minutes he retraces the cult sequences of made in Italy cinema, those that make up his brilliant journey. From the b / w of Blasetti and Pasolini, to the lightness of De Sica and Sordi. From the irony of Monicelli and Risi, to the uniqueness of the Spaghetti Western, from the Sexy Comedy to the Cinepanettone, to the commitment of Bellocchio and Bertolucci, from the revolutionary Antonioni, to the oneiric Sorrentino, from the contemporaneity of Salvatores and Zalone, to the visionary of Fellini.

The docufilm unfolds through a flow of images and memories, which run quickly: the initial evocation of Federico Fellini made by international stars – Scarlett Johansson, Leo DiCaprio, Penlope Cruz, George Clooney, Jane Fonda, Sharon Stone, Jim Carrey, John Turturro , Clint Eastwood, Quentin Tarantino, Tom Hanks, Russell Crowe, Meryl Streep, Vincent Cassel, Pedro Almodvar -, like the subsequent testimonies and scenes of many eternal films and bmovies, intertwine in a sort of great and suggestive Amarcord. Until the final consecration: that of the Oscars. In fact, Italy is the nation that has won the most awards for non-English language films. 14 the total of the statuettes. 11 for Best International Film and 3 for Special Awards. 28, finally, the nominations.

The Cine34 initiative was born after two seasons, more dramatic than ever for the global cinema industry. An art in which our country distinguished itself with timeless masterpieces, works that are still a source of inspiration for old and new generations of directors, actors and workers. A universe, that of the dream machine, which contains everything in itself. Folk and author’s tale. Laughter and tears. Complaints and action. Professionalism and dedication. Life, in all its forms.

“We are Cinema“- an act of love due, and wanted, by the network that every day, 24 hours a day, tells the story of the country through one of its most appreciated and internationally recognized arts – a product created by RTI, from an idea by Marco Costa. Curated by Andrea Rurali and Gianluca Genovese, with interviews taken from reports from Anna Praderio’s TG5 and from the Mediaset Archive Editing by Gianluca Genovese, production manager Gino Bernini, production organizer Katia Forelli.