“We are cinema”, the love letter to the Seventh Art of Cine 34

The exciting roundup of “We are Cinema”, in just over 70 minutes, retraces the cult-sequences of made in Italy cinema, those that make up its brilliant journey. From the b / w of Blasetti and Pasolini, to the lightness of De Sica and Sordi. From the irony of Monicelli and Risi, to the uniqueness of Spaghetti Western. From the Sexy Comedy to the Cinepanettone, to the commitment of Bellocchio and Bertolucci. From the revolutionary Antonioni to the dreamlike Sorrentino. From the contemporaneity of Salvatores and Zalone, to the visionary nature of Fellini.

The docufilm unfolds through a flow of images and memories, which run quickly: the initial evocation of Federico Fellini made by international stars (Scarlett Johansson, Leo DiCaprio, Penélope Cruz, George Clooney, Jane Fonda, Sharon Stone, Jim Carrey, John Turturro, Clint Eastwood, Quentin Tarantino, Tom Hanks, Russell Crowe, Meryl Streep, Vincent Cassel, Pedro Almodóvar), like the subsequent testimonies and scenes of many eternal films and b-movies, are intertwined in a sort of great and suggestive ” Amarcord “. Until the final consecration: that of the Oscars. In fact, Italy is the nation that has won the most awards for films not in English. 14 is the total of the statuettes. 11 for Best International Film and 3 for Special Awards. 28, finally, the nominations.

The Cine34 initiative was born after two seasons, more dramatic than ever for the global cinema industry. An art in which our country has distinguished itself with timeless masterpieces, works that are still a source of inspiration for old and new generations of directors, actors and workers. “We are Cinema”, an act of love due and wanted by the network that every day, 24 hours a day, tells the story of the country through one of its most appreciated and internationally recognized arts, is a product made by RTI , from an idea of ​​Marco Costa. Curated by Andrea Rurali and Gianluca Genovese, with interviews taken from news reports of Anna Praderio and from the Mediaset Archive. Editing by Gianluca Genovese, production manager Gino Bernini, production organizer Katia Forelli.