we are collecting debt without helping the real economy – Time





Franco Bechis 05 February 2022

The suspicion arose already a few days ago when reading the slightly too exalted data on the growth of Italian GDP in 2021, that 6.5% more than in 2020 that honestly is difficult to grasp in everyday life. It is true that the comparison was with the first year of the pandemic and its lockdowns, but talking to small entrepreneurs and traders as well as reading other macroeconomic data in detail, it is not that a period of particular boom has just passed.

Yesterday Istat published a research carried out at the end of 2021 which explains a lot of what has happened and is happening to the Italian economy. It was entitled “Italian companies after the Covid 19 emergency”, and collects the responses provided by 970,181 companies (of which 11,792 closed without any forecast of reopening) in the sectors of industry, commerce and services which correspond to 22 , 2% of Italian companies, but produce 93.2% of the national added value and employ 13.1 million workers, equal to 75.2% of total employees.

It is the heart of the Italian economic system and is the one that is never thought about on a regular basis. In fact, 753,000 of that sample (77.6% of the total) is almost invisible, employing between 3 and 9 employees. Istat asked them a lot about a shot that is not so evident from that observatory. But above all, he asked what they expect from that river of money linked to the PNRR that is flowing into the coffers of the Italian state.

And the answer was not what one would have expected: “If nothing, very little. We do not need that money much, because it is tied to spending and investment objectives that are not part of our core business “. More than half therefore do not “consider them relevant as a driving force of the activity”, notes the statistical institute. He then explains: “the judgment concerns both the measures linked to the ecological transition and those inherent to infrastructures and sustainable mobility, which obviously have a more distant horizon of development”.

If we then move on to the chapter of digitization and innovation, those funds are considered important and interesting for their business by only 17% of the companies interviewed. The data changes with the growth of the size of the companies, but even going up among larger companies, it is not as if the NRR is experienced as the turning point in one’s corporate life. Digitization is considered of high importance only by 24.6% of companies with 50-249 employees and by 25.8% among those with more than 250 employees.

The ecological revolution is considered even less important even in those two groups of largest companies, which consider it decisive in only 2 out of ten cases. On the other hand, the decisive factor for two thirds of small enterprises is the growth of the internal demand of their specific sector, and it is also for the larger ones. Still many of them, more than accessing the NRP, would prefer to have bank loans backed by the public guarantee again to reduce business risk.

In that survey there is undoubtedly also part of the defect of the Italian business structure, still very reluctant to processes of innovation, digitization and even more to move towards what is called the ecological transition. Okay, but this is the reality and it is not a small alarm bell. By dint of speaking by slogans as was done too much with the old government of Giuseppe Conte until a year ago, a little less with that of Mario Draghi, however, the real life of the Italians who work and undertake is being lost sight of. We are dangerously filling up with debts (something that almost all other European countries have not done) to have resources that the protagonists of the Italian economy consider useless and in any case unimportant for their business.

Of course, the money will also be used by the State to improve its infrastructure and invest in some projects and for the part donated by the rest of Europe there is no discussion: you don’t look at the gift horse in the mouth, as the wise saying goes. But is it necessary to draw on all that amount of loans that will hang this country and who will govern it for who knows how many years if the main actors of that GDP are convinced that they do not need them?

It is a reflection that the political forces should make and with them Prime Minister Mario Draghi and his team of ministers. He would be foolish to get into trouble by uselessly repeating slightly empty slogans to simply demonstrate that he is “resilient”, or that he has turned on issues that are difficult for the national industry such as innovation and ecology. If this is not the case – and Istat photography clearly demonstrates it – it is useless to tell about a world that does not exist, and it is urgent instead to think about what exists. Many ideal recipes work with large and very large enterprises that Italy does not have, and at most it relies on the fingers of the hands, not with a micro-network of small and very small ones which, however, is still the skeleton of Italy we have today. The urgency at the moment is still that of dabbing up wounds and trying not to hinder in any way those few possibilities that there are to raise their heads as has happened and is happening for example in the tourism sector where foreigners enter with their useless documents. , because then in Italy with them they cannot sleep in a hotel or go to a restaurant.