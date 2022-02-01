“We are coming out of it, we will begin the normal phase”

From the covid pandemic “we are coming out of it, we will begin a phase of normality with coexistence with the virus. We pass from the pandemic to the endemic. “The undersecretary for health remarked Pierpaolo Sileri, on the sidelines of the presentation in Rome of the ‘Uniamo’ tram, promoted by the Italian Federation of rare diseases, dedicated to orphan pathologies. “From the beginning of my assignment – he later explained – I said that I would only stay in politics for 5 years. I have not changed my mind and will go back to being a surgeon”.

“Rare diseases, like other diseases – continued Sileri -, are left behind. Today, given that Covid is backtracking, we have to talk about other diseases and to recover waiting lists. We must stay close to the citizens and find funds. In 2021 we have found 500 million for waiting lists, and for 2022 we must also recover resources “.

As for rare diseases, “we have achieved the objective of the Consolidated Law – recalled Sileri – Now we have to make the implementing decrees and complete the work and leave the work to those who will come later. We maintain a track from which we cannot escape , with stops which are the objectives and needs of all those involved in the treatment and diagnosis of rare diseases. The state must monitor the results and correct – the undersecretary underlined – while trying to give clear answers “.