Days ago, Dr. Javier Sualdea had announced on the air of FM Genesis that he would retire from the Emilio Ruffa Hospital headquarters after four years in office.

On Monday, the former Secretary of Health, Dr. Daniel Creus, took office in his place. He will return to the municipal cabinet after having held a seat in the HCD for five months.

The new director, in conversation with Bety Rodriguez and Martín Pérez, during the “Primera Plana” program, stated that he was returning to his “comfort zone.”

“After Easter, a few conversations began to see if I would feel comfortable going back,” said the new head of the hospital.

“As we said in the campaign, a list of councilors was not voted on, but a government team and well, I feel part of that team,” he said.

“We are constantly in contact with the Secretary of Health. Actually, never stop being, with Pablo we always get along very well. The relationship is very fluid ”, confirmed Daniel Creus about his relationship with the current Secretary of Health, Pablo Pichioni.

Creus also referred to the new shift system that will be through an application, “at the Hospital it will take a little longer. A pilot test is going to be carried out with the clinics on Ituzaingó Street, there with Mental Health and Kinesiology”.