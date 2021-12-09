Sports

“We are disappointed, we should have done better in the group!”

RodgersRodgers

Rodgers press conference after Napoli Leicester at the Maradona stadium.

Rodgers post press conference NaplesLeicester d ‘Europa League. The match played at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, during a press conference Rodgers for Leicester. On FootballNapoli24 la Rodgers live lecture.

Napoli-Leicester, Rodgers at the press conference

NaplesLeicester Rodgers at the press conference. The coach of the English club spoke live after the match at Maradona. Rodgers speaks for Leicester against Napoli football in the conference. Here is what was highlighted by CalcioNapoli24:

  • Rodgers: “Disappointing result? Yes, we should have done better in the group because we weren’t good in defense. In some situations we should have done better”
  • Rodgers: “A shame after the two goals scored? We conceded a couple of easy goals but we had spirit and scored a beautiful goal, in the locker room we told ourselves to continue like this. The confidence is there, but a little bit is still missing. We play well , but in defense we must be more careful “
  • Rodgers: “Did Legia miss a penalty at the last minute? I didn’t know it on the pitch, but it makes no difference: we should have done better in the six group matches, we fielded young players who have had experience in the future. One thing remains, we should have done better “
  • Rodgers: “The reaction of the players to Legia’s goal? I don’t know if they knew, but the fact remains that the final result is our responsibility, mine in particular. We didn’t do well, and that’s how it went.”
  • Rodgers: “Dancer defense on the second goal? Consequences of wrong choices, on the first we should have defended better and on the second we jumped. Lack of determination on the dead balls, sometimes there is panic among the players. in the two against two we have to be more incisive “
  • Rodgers: “Conference League? My aim was to win the group or finish second, I don’t know much but next year we will stay in Europe. The Conference League will be an experience”
