“We are doing an activity that does not contribute to our well-being half of our time”
How to avoid silent resignation?
From the point of view of an organization or company, the main key is to maintain a dialogue with its staff in order to attend to the needs and conflicts that may arise. Keeping track of how employees are doing will allow the organization to generate proposals to retain them. It is about including compensation mechanisms and benefits that have to do with the so-called emotional salary«which can be a cluster of variables related to the flexibilitythe possibility of teleworking or including other individual agreements that favor reconciliation with family life, provide opportunities for skills training and career development, either within the position or at the level of prospects for promotions”, describes Montes.
In this sense, the company must be able to generate an environment of trust in which individuals are not afraid of reprisals for expressing problems, doubts or needs. «It is very difficult for someone to dare to expose themselves to that, but it would be something as simple as seeing what the person wants and needs, and seeing if as an employer I can give it to them. And from there, be honest. Thus the person feels heard and seen. Maybe you can’t give him everything he needs, but the quality of his work will not diminish, because he will be treated as a person », explains Martín.
A good complement to this are initiatives that promote teamwork and the formation of human groups, «as long as the individual person is taken into account. The mistake comes when mandatory group activities are carried out during people’s break times, with which many experience it as one more mandatory work activity. If this is complemented by listening at the individual level to find out what people need, the level of satisfaction is likely to rise. If not, it’s still another activity that, if I don’t go to, maybe I’m afraid that someone might say I haven’t gone or that I might have some retaliation for not going,” says Martín.
But the company or organization is not the only one that can prevent our silent resignation. There is also a personal part of responsibility in this. If we are working in an environment that we do not like and we feel that we have no other option because we need to earn our salary, we can try to see it, at least, as a temporary situation, and start thinking about alternatives that help us enter the sector in which we would really like to perform. Opt for training in that area or try to contact people who work in it. Remember that the job market is actually quite dynamic, and broadening your search can help you not get stuck in something you don’t like indefinitely.
Regarding the right to disconnection, whenever possible, discussing it with the organization can enable dialogue to reach an agreement. «The truth is that it will sound utopian, but the unions, the companies, the sectors could sit down and listen to what things both the companies and the workers need. And from there see what meeting points there are. For example, you can hire someone who is available so that other people do not have to be looking at emails outside of work hours, or in periods of stress there may be other workers who are in charge of certain tasks, or you can reconcile telecommuting and face-to-face work”, proposes Martín.
In any case, it is clear that resigning oneself to spending half one’s life working in suffering, as Montes points out, is not the best option for anyone.
Laura Myara
“Lately, no one feels like working.” This is how the socialite expressed itself kim kardashian In a recent interview for the magazine Variety. The video, which went viral on social networks, caused a strong reaction from the public. Overall, Kim’s remark was insensitive in a context where many people, especially those working in positions deemed essential, suffer from burnout.
Stress at work can come for a variety of reasons. It may be specific moments of difficulty or obstacles that need to be resolved, it may be that too high productivity goals are set that are not met, that responsibilities are assigned that are not in accordance with the position or simply a higher workload than expected. the person can cope with. But, beyond these specific situations, when stress is prolonged over time, it can lead to the pathological symptoms of burnout.
