“We are doing an activity that does not contribute to our well-being half of our time”

How to avoid silent resignation?

From the point of view of an organization or company, the main key is to maintain a dialogue with its staff in order to attend to the needs and conflicts that may arise. Keeping track of how employees are doing will allow the organization to generate proposals to retain them. It is about including compensation mechanisms and benefits that have to do with the so-called emotional salary«which can be a cluster of variables related to the flexibilitythe possibility of teleworking or including other individual agreements that favor reconciliation with family life, provide opportunities for skills training and career development, either within the position or at the level of prospects for promotions”, describes Montes.

In this sense, the company must be able to generate an environment of trust in which individuals are not afraid of reprisals for expressing problems, doubts or needs. «It is very difficult for someone to dare to expose themselves to that, but it would be something as simple as seeing what the person wants and needs, and seeing if as an employer I can give it to them. And from there, be honest. Thus the person feels heard and seen. Maybe you can’t give him everything he needs, but the quality of his work will not diminish, because he will be treated as a person », explains Martín.



