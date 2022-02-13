“We are drugging the building. Instead we must support our industrial supply chains »- Corriere.it



The Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti

“Let’s remain objective,” he says Giancarlo Giorgetti from the quarantine where it waits to return negative. We must also be so with respect to a situation that escapes the gaze of politics: the energy, technological and industrial transformation risks opening social wounds (“millions of unemployed”, he says) and generating repercussions in the polls. Also for this reason – says the Minister of Development – of the news “it is better not to talk, because it would not change much: there was a climate of suspension that lasted until the vote for the Quirinale, so the parties will be projected more and more towards the finish line of the elections. The government must work as effectively as possible within this framework ”.

Minister, Mario Draghi is tough on fraud around building bonuses. Do you agree?

“Yes, we need to talk about the Superbonus because many are asking for industrial policy to return to Italy”.



What does this have to do with the Superbonus?

«It has something to do with it, because in the Budget law the government had tried to limit it, then the Parliament decided to widen the mesh, even too much. Now it will cost a lot. We are putting a lot of money on construction which, for heaven’s sake, it may have made sense to support in the toughest phase of the pandemic and certainly contributes clearly to growth. But now we are drugging a sector where the supply of businesses and labor is limited. We are raising prices and contributing to inflation ».

Subsidizing construction does not push productivity much. Wasn’t it better to think about the industry?

«Let us ask ourselves what the State can do in the face of the digital and energy revolution or the shock that affects the automotive sector, which must leave the traditional endothermic models. Instead we give money to billionaires to renovate their fifth vacation homes. Laughs around the world. Meanwhile, we risk spreading unemployment in the industry displaced by the imposition of the switch to electric cars by 2035. If there are tens of billions to redesign the industrial sectors, fine. But if not, what are we doing? We drug certain sectors and leave others to languish, those strategic for Italy ».

Carlos Tavares of Stellantis says switching to electric is a political choice and will have social costs. Volkswagen invests 86 billion in it. Who are you with?

“I think of her as Tavares. Co2 must be cut down, yes. But there is no industrial evaluation of the technological sovereignty and strategic autonomy of Europe. In all this electric car fever, China is the supplier of the raw materials. There is the control of much of the lithium, cobalt, silicon. It means putting Europe’s leading manufacturing sector in the hands of others, far from us. Is it possible that no one thinks about it? ».

Brussels does not impose the electric car: it asks to get out of the traditional combustion engine by 2035.

“No, but the setting is clear. When at the Cop26 in Glasgow there was the declaration on the inevitability of the electric, only Germany and we voted against ».

Did Draghi agree?

“He called me, asked me why I objected and I told him. We are for the principle of zero emissions, but on the basis of technological neutrality. Hydrogen can become competitive. And in Italy we have some of the most advanced patents in biofuels. Why is it not recognized? And the hybrid car, which is now disliked, can also play a role. Especially in the absence of an adequate network of charging stations. With this fury for the ideological, ethical electric, we risk our own goal ».

In Italy there are 450 companies and 70 thousand employed in the production of traditional engine components. What will become of them?

“If Volkswagen focuses on the electric, we are very exposed.”

Yet the government does not appear to have an industrial policy. Not even in the Recovery Plan (Pnrr).

«The PNRR can be retouched, because the world changes so quickly that it makes no sense to leave everything still in the photo of a single moment. As for industrial policy, it needs to be developed. We are doing it”.

As?

“First of all, we need to reintroduce incentives to activate the market for all environmentally friendly vehicles, not just electric ones. Then we are very close, a matter of a few days, to signing for the Gigafactory in Termoli where Stellantis will do the heats. But the new electricity supply chain will still require half the manpower employed today by the traditional one. Automotive companies must be helped to reconvert by making program agreements and development contracts available. But they are too slow, bureaucratic tools. This sector must be heavily financed, we have already asked the Ministry of Economy for this ».

To do what?

«Incentives to aggregate, entry into the upstream and downstream electricity supply chains. For example, in the recycling of batteries. Or in the production of green buses in Italy, otherwise the 4 billion we have on this in the PNRR will end up being shipped to China ».

However the electrification will advance. Where do we get the energy? Here, too, the strategy is not clear.

“I envy Emmanuel Macron, who announces six new nuclear power plants. Unfortunately, with us it is a taboo. Yet if all machines were electric now, we wouldn’t know how to power them. So renewables are one answer, but not the only one. Fortunately, gas is back among the sources admitted in Europe for the transition. We must diversify suppliers as much as possible, strengthen regasifiers, increase national production. But even here, no illusions: there will be no return to the low prices of two years ago, because China has to get out of coal and will begin to drain a lot of gas ».

The problem of aid on the expensive bill arises. How much money is there?

“We do not want to make a budget shift already at the beginning of the year, which would be useful, so we scrape the barrel a little to find important, even if not decisive, figures. Everyone thinks about the classic energy-intensive industry, to help. But even for a pizzeria or a swimming pool, energy is 30% of the income statement ».

Wasn’t it better to give selective help on the expensive bill right away, not even to the wealthy?

«Yes, even if it is not very simple. Tax credit at 20% on increases in the bill compared to 2019 can be increased based on available resources. Of course, in order to distribute income, it must be produced and if we do not protect the industrial sectors, there will be no resources. Politicians should go to factories to see what wealth creation is. Here, if a wealthy person renovates his house at the expense of the state while the industry can’t go on, something is not right for me ».

What about the large investment in chip production that the American Intel had to make in Germany, France and Italy?

«Brussels has proposed a Chips Act, which suspends the constraints on state aid in this sector. But Intel’s investment in Italy and Europe is not just an industrial fact, it is geostrategic. I hope that national cunning and selfishness do not prevail, it would be unacceptable ».

Are you afraid that Germany will take it all by putting more money?

“I don’t have it with anyone. The Germans certainly defend their interests well ”.

They will tell you that you are anti-modern, anti-green transition, anti-European.

“For nothing. Defending the climate is necessary and Europe is our asset. But I cannot accept that the price is millions of unemployed, with very serious social and therefore political consequences. I also told John Kerry, the White House envoy on the climate ».

