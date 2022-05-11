Health

“We are for a merit-based vision”

«This pronouncement by the Undersecretary for Health is welcome. I hope he opens more than one breach. I say this because I am a person who has always maintained that a good surgeon must be selected in the field after having taken him to the operating room or that a good pediatrician must prove himself in the ward with the patient. Certainly not at 19 with selection tests with elimination questions“.

Thus the president of the Veneto Region, Luca Zaia, expressed himself on the affirmation of the undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, Andrea Costa, who believes exceeded the limited number for enrollments in the Faculty of Medicine.

“It is not from today, therefore, that I am fighting for the great limit produced by the limited number and by the entrance test to the faculty that opened the doors to be exceeded. a completely wrong programming with the result that, today, there is a lack of doctors. – Zaia continued -. There is a clear risk that a selection made in such a premature way will exclude future professionals who may not pass the test with the crosses but could be authentic artists in the operating room or talented clinicians in the treatment of many pathologies. It is an ancient story as Einstein’s life teaches us; probably based on his school reports, no one would have bet that the scientist would have formulated the theory of relativity.
We are for a merit-based vision – concluded the president of Veneto – thanks to which the qualities are not ascertained with a test at the entrance. The future professional to whom we entrust our health must be evaluated in the field. So I repeat: the possibility of access to registration for everyone, and a large selection in the training course “.

