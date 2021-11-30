“We are free but always conditioned, slaves to useless goods” – Corriere.it

from Alessandro Chetta

The philologist: «Perhaps entirely free were only the anchorites of the desert and slavery as a result of globalization is back in a big way. The green pass? Hypocritical”

Luciano Canfora, you inaugurated the Classical festival in Turin on Thursday 2 December debating with Eva Cantarella on «Freedom and slavery», in antiquity and today. The word freedom is perhaps the most elastic of the vocabulary. According to current events, the No green passes invoke a “freedom” that those in favor of the certificate do not look favorably upon. What interpretation does it give?



«The green pass, as the constitutionalist Michele Ainis also reiterated, is a ploy by the government to avoid exposing oneself to the consequences of the vaccination obligation, which instead exists now in Austria for example. Now, to clarify: I also did the third dose, I am a “veteran” of the vaccine, but I do not understand this subterfuge, which even leads to suspension from work and salary. Moreover, article 132 of the Constitution is clear: “No one can be obliged to medical treatment except by law”; so I wonder why this law is not being made. I believe that the government does not want to expose itself to the consequences of legislation of this type ”.



There were certainly fewer marches for freedom 2,500 years ago. Athens graduated: rights compressed to the meteci, full rights to the citizens of the polis.



«The slave did not have any rights while the meteco, that is the stranger, did not enjoy political rights. But the different levels of privilege were a very widespread phenomenon in archaic societies, I am thinking of the Indian one, and lasted until contemporary Europe, see the very limited suffrage until 1918. Then the limit to the right to vote and therefore to the freedom to choose own representatives fell as an effect of the world war. The suffrage is now universal but abstention wins because the parties are dead and the people do not know who to vote for ».

Freedom in the age of the internet. According to the philosopher Byung-Chul Han, freedom today is widely tolerated as a performance, “performance”, on which platforms profit. Is that so?



«I think it is a concept already consolidated in the pre-internet capitalist society: the great production of goods solicits needs and desires in the purchase of often useless objects. The same phenomenon of original capitalism arose from previous phenomena. Nothing new, if anything, the mechanism, yes, it becomes more and more subtle: we continue to invent needs that do not exist and that we “freely” indulge and try to satisfy ».



Professor, let a

proletarian example, facing the street. A car mechanic known to many Turinese a few days ago retired saying: “Now I’m free, I can do whatever I want with my days, but basically it’s a false freedom”. Is being free scary?





“I don’t know how to scare us, but we can certainly assert that no one is completely free, there is no total freedom, we are subject to all kinds of conditioning, even inconvenient, invisible, which bind us when we don’t realize it. You can believe that you have achieved full usability and a moment later realize that this is not exactly the case. Perhaps free were only the anchorites of the desert, who also had to beware of wild beasts ».

Finally, slavery. Have we really managed to eradicate it?



«The Jesuit periodical Civiltà Cattolica wrote that slavery strictu sensu is back great. It is an effect of globalization whereby the enslaved worker in Bangladesh produces cheap clothes that we resell at crazy prices in the West. With the exception of the brake that communism represented, today’s system replicates a condition that has never been completely eradicated in history ».