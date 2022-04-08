“We are going to burst you”: the threat of Chris Rock’s brothers to Will Smith

The 94th edition of the Oscars was overshadowed by the slap that Will Smith gave Chris Rock, a comedian who was presenting a category and decided to make a joke about alopecia, a medical condition suffered by Jada Pinkett Smith.

Moments after the gala, many people, including Hollywood figures, began to speak out about what happened, some supporting Smith, while others condemned his violent act. Although the conversations surrounding this seemed to be over, the Rock brothers do not seem to have gotten over the matter.

Tony and Kenny Rock are two of the seven brothers that the comedian has and they do the same thing as him. Precisely, during one of the shows they do, Tony decided to comment on the situation using violent and misogynistic terms to refer to Jada.

“These are not the fucking Oscars! Are you going to hit my fucking brother because your bitch looked at you sideways? ”, Tony Rock commented in the middle of his monologue, and continued:“ If you come up here, you are not nominated for anything but for these damn hands. We’re going to blow you away for the rest of the year.”

Kenny Rock, for his part, in an interview with the ‘Los Angeles Times’ commented that he was very disappointed in what the actor did, because for him, Smith was a benchmark in the African-American community. In addition, he mentioned how much it affected him to see the video of the slap on networks: “You have seen one of your loved ones being attacked. And there’s nothing you can do about it.”

However, it is worrying for many that the only violence that was and continues to be talked about was Smith’s physical violence towards Rock, eliminating the discussion about the verbal violence exerted on Jada by Rock, and now also by her brother. Tony.

The comments he made in his monologue could be seen as yet another example of what Smith was so criticized for his backlash at the Oscars: a display of ‘toxic masculinity’ and misogyny.