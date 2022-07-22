We are going to defend ourselves, AMLO attributes complaints from the US and Canada to a political issue

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador attributed the complaints about the energy policies Mexicans presented by United States and Canada to “political sanctions” or a political issue; he warned “we are going to defend ourselves”.

He assured that “policies are defined in Mexico”, not by foreign governments; reiterated that Mexican energy policies do not violate the T-MEC.

“We have many elements to respond to and if it is a political sanction, we are going to defend ourselves… I have indications that this has to do with vested interests, who feel affected because they were looting Mexico and how they were put a stop, they started doing work in the US and they achieve this.

“But if there is no reason, we are not going to sit idly by. Mexico is an independent country,” she said.

Regarding the complaint that the US and Canada will present to Mexico for its energy policy, @lopezobrador_ says “have indications” that this has to do with the “affected interests of those who were engaged in looting.” He assures that his government will not remain “with its arms crossed”. pic.twitter.com/QkWFDjhq0X – Political Animal (@Pajaropolitico) July 21, 2022

Read: AMLO announces investment commitments with 17 companies in the United States to generate clean energy

In less than 24 hours, two fronts were opened for Mexico within the framework of the trade agreement it has with the United States and Canada (T-MEC).

Since Tuesday night, the intention of the United States government —already formalized— to file a complaint and request consultations about Mexico’s energy policies that it considers contrary to the agreement by harming its companies was announced.

While yesterday, the Canadian government revealed that it will promote resources in the same direction.

Seade will help answer the US and Canada for energy policies

At a press conference, he indicated that he asked Jesús Seade, former undersecretary for North America, to help answer the queries that the US and Canada are making about Mexico’s energy policy.

“We have to assert our sovereignty and the oil is ours, it belongs to the nation,” he said.

Read: Mexico, let’s talk about energy policy

He warned that his government has made efforts to serve US companies and has agreed with almost all of them.

“We have reached an agreement with almost all of them, about two weeks ago I assisted 19 companies in the energy sector, of the 19 they reached an agreement, I think with 17; however, since it is not just the companies, I would tell them that it is not the companies that have the disagreement, that is why I know it’s a political issue“, said.

Throughout the six-year term, President López Obrador has maintained that Mexico needs more state control of the energy industry, in order to be self-sufficient.

On the other hand, representatives of the private sector and some analysts point out that this is adverse for investment.