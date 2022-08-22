“We are going to give the Popular Party a fight”: PNP leadership emphasizes the vote for 2024

Rio Grande – With messages emphasizing that the New Progressive Party (PNP) is the only community that advocates and promotes statehood for the island and the importance of casting a vote in favor of La Palma in 2024, thousands of New Progressives They held their State Board this Sunday to close their annual convention.

The moment was seized by the president of the PNP and governor, Peter Pierluisi, to reiterate that he will aspire to a second term. Immediately, he was confident that he would prevail in the next elections and that he would give the Popular Democratic Party (PPD) a “peel”.

“What I say, I do. Therefore, I am sure that we will retain the governorship. We are going to retain the police station (Washington resident). We are going to achieve the vast majority of mayorships. We are going to retake the Legislature and we are going to give the Popular Party a fight and all those who dedicate themselves to criticizing and do nothing”, said Pierluisi in his message to the Penepés for after the closure to the State Board held in the hotel. Hyatt Regency Grand Reservein Rio Grande.

Without mentioning names, Pierluisi criticized those who have “deprived the people of trained secretaries, competent judges and good prosecutors through sheer politics.” He said that with these actions “what they seek is to destabilize Puerto Rico.”

“I tell all of those that I don’t get intimidated, I don’t get distracted. I am focused on giving Puerto Rico a government”said the president of La Palma.

Before reaching the microphone, the moment was presented to present a video in which all the former presidents of La Palma appeared, including Ricardo Rosselló, who participated in the event virtually.

“There is no one to stop us” was the refrain constantly repeated by Pierluisi, who reiterated that for the remainder of the four-year term and the next he will be showing “work” to the country.

Prior to his message, he was preceded by the vice presidents of the PNP, Carlos “Johnny” Mendez Y Thomas Rivera Schatz, the latter was the most acclaimed by the hosts.

“I am proud to be a penepé!” Méndez shouted, drawing applause from the audience.

He alluded to the figure of Luis A Ferré, José Celso Barbosa, Pierluisi and the Resident Commissioner in Washington, Jennifer Gonzalez.

“This game has returned to what it has to be. It has returned that our flag is the ideal of statehood, that what we seek is to promote the ideal of statehood and we have a committed governor, with a committed resident commissioner. With a compromised Penené Chamber, with a compromised Penené Senate to achieve Barbosa’s dream, but for that we have to continue replicating, talking about what a good government is in the hands of the PNP,” said the former chamber president.

Meanwhile, Rivera Schatz highlighted that the PNP is undergoing a complete reorganization and attacked the PPD by blaming them for the bankruptcy of the Puerto Rican government.

“La Palma has to say the present again and we have to defeat them in 2024”, said an euphoric Rivera Schatz.

He alluded to the alliances that are brewing between various parties, the recent marches against Pierluisi’s public policies and the public demonstrations against him in massive events.

“We statesmen march, we dance at concerts, but we vote and win in 2020 with the Palm and statehood. So let the march come, let the concert come and let the vote for La Palma come, once again, in 2024″held.

Rivera Schatz spoke about the gap between voters who vote for statehood and those who endorse the PNP at the polls.

“It’s good that statehood gets more votes. But I want to tell every good statesman, every good Puerto Rican who genuinely believes in statehood and who defends it with his vote, that only with a government and a party that believes in statehood can we advance it. You have to vote for La Palma to guarantee statehood. A government of the Popular Party or any of the other parties is not going to defend statehood,” he stated.

Rivera Schatz did not forget in his message to mention the PNP mayors, who were dressed in bright orange shirts.

The governor, on the other hand, alluded to the work he has carried out during his administration with federal funds. A drop in unemployment, salary increases for public employees, an increase in collections and economic development were attributed. He mentioned the Vieques hospital, whose construction has not yet begun, which caused the municipal executive of the island municipality, Juan “Junito” Corcinostood up to applaud.

“When the PNP governs, Puerto Rico progresses. This is the fourth year of the work. You are already seeing it. Everyone on our island is watching it. Over $1 billion in CDBG-DR funds disbursed,” she noted.

Prior to the messages from the PNP leaders, the hosts unanimously approved three resolutions presented to support the efforts of the governor, the resident commissioner in Washington and the delegates for statehood in favor of the congressional project that promotes a plebiscite with federal endorsement, to reaffirm the public policy to improve the health and conditions of health professionals, and to designate the Institute of Statistics with the name of Juan R. Melecio.

The State Board had a quorum of 93% of its members, which exceed 680. The Board is made up of the high leadership of the PNP at the municipal and state levels.