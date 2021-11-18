We are going to search for life on Alpha Centauri, and if we find it, everything will change

Alpha Centauri is the star system closest to ours and precisely because it is the one that most of all we seem to be able to touch it is also the most fascinating. Recently a new mission called TOLIMAN, thanks to a new and powerful space telescope, will search there for habitable planets.

This sophisticated instrument is equipped with a diffractive pupillary lens that is able to diffuse the light of a star and control its gravitational irregularities.

Education ImagesGetty Images

“Even with the brightest and closest stars in the night sky, finding planets is a huge technological challenge,” said Eduardo Bendek, an optical engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and a collaborator on the mission.

“Our TOLIMAN mission will launch a custom designed space telescope that makes extremely precise measurements of the star’s position in the sky. If there is a planet orbiting the star, it will pull the star showing a small, but measurable, wobble,” he said. added.

In the Alpha Centauri system is the red dwarf star Proxima Centauri, which appears to be surrounded by two exoplanets, one of them similar to Earth.

“These neighboring planets are where humanity will take its first steps into interstellar space using high-speed futuristic robotic probes,” said Pete Klupar, chief engineer of Breakthrough Watch, a branch of Breakthrough Initiatives. “If we look at the few dozen nearest stars, we expect a handful of rocky planets like Earth to orbit at just the right distance to allow surface water to be liquid.”

The mission has received $ 576,000 from the Australian government and is expected to be ready by the middle of this decade.

