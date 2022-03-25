“We are going to try to make their classification bitter”

2022-03-25

The Honduran National Team returned to its land after drawing a tie against Panama (1-1) at the Rommel Fernández for date 12 of the Concacaf qualifier heading to Qatar 2022. SEE MORE: “Bolillo” advances a change against Mexico, reveals if it hurt him to tie Panama and affirms he feels safe for the 2026 process They arrived happy despite not having won. The happiness of the selected ones translates into a lack of respect from the Panamanian press against them since in the previous one they argued that the match was winning. But now Honduras takes out the Panamanian chip and focuses on Mexico and for that they will begin to prepare that duel from this afternoon. our warriors will carry out a regenerative in the Morazán stadium with their eyes on El Tri. It should be noted that the players who were starters at the Rommel will do different jobs at the hotel.

The players already feel the game against the Argentine team Tata Martino and where they lament the absence of the public. “A tough match is coming against Mexico where unfortunately there will be no fans. But all these games are complicated, but we are going to try to do things well and get the result, “said Kervin Arriaga about the duel on his arrival at Honduras. And it is that the “H” will not be sheltered by its people on Sunday since it will be played against the Aztecs with the Olympic empty after the punishment imposed by FIFA for the behavior of the same catrachos fans in previous qualifying duels.

"Bolillo" Gómez advances a change against Mexico, reveals if it hurt him to draw against Panama and affirms that he feels safe for the 2026 process. This is how he analyzed the matches against the Aztecs.