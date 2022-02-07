“We are handing over the future of the car to a person outside Europe”

AGI – Summit on the prospects of the auto sector at Palazzo Chigi on Wednesday 9 February. The news of the appointment comes as the Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti affirms at an event of the Italian-German Chamber of Commerce that it is necessary to listen to the inputs that come to us from industry, in order to avoid the risk of “unwanted and potentially serious” social and occupational consequences

“The transformation of the industry can therefore only pass through the industry itself,” he adds. According to what is learned, the meeting, called in the morning, will not be attended by Prime Minister Mario Draghi engaged outside Rome and not even by the trade unions. There should be the Minister of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility Enrico Giovannini and that of the Economy, Daniele Franco.

Giorgetti today recalled that Italy and Germany were the only countries not to sign in favor of the fate of the electric car. “We have to consider who controls the raw materials – he declares – and obviously this subject is not found in Europe. So, we are careful because we are handing the future of the auto sector to a person outside of Europe and I’ll stop here because I think we all understand who I’m talking about “.

The minister stresses the opportunity to rebalance some interventions in the economy, now particularly incentives for the construction sector, “while some sectors have been less taken into consideration, such as the automotive sector”.

The ambitious ‘green’ objectives – he argues – must also be read “with pragmatism: high environmental standards must go hand in hand with economic sustainability, so as to avoid distorting effects and minimize the introduction of competitive advantages in the internal market to the benefit of countries third parties and to the detriment of European countries “.

The meeting on Wednesday and Giorgetti’s words are a response to the pressing requests of Federmeccanica and the unions for an urgent meeting. In a letter sent to the Government, the federation and the trade unions fear the concrete risk of deindustrialisation of a key sector of the Italian economy and ask to “put in place all the necessary defensive actions and look above all at the opportunity for relaunch and development of the sector “.

The numbers of the crisis

The national production of motor vehicles – it is pointed out – went from over 1.8 million vehicles in 1997 to 700,000 in 2021, of which less than 500,000 cars. The automotive industry in Italy has a turnover of 93 billion euros, equal to 5.6% of GDP and in the sector of the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers alone, over 2,000 companies and 180,000 workers operate and 7% is achieved of national metalworking exports for a value of 31 billion euros.

But the stop to the sale of new cars that produce carbon emissions in 2025, if not accompanied by interventions, could lead – warn Federmeccanica and Fim, Fiom and Uilm – tod a loss of approximately 73,000 jobs, of which 63,000 in the period 2025-2030 (Anfia-Clepa-PWC estimates).

Already today the data on the use of social safety nets provided by INPS indicate the trend: in 2019 26 million hours of layoffs were used, in 2021 almost 60.

Trade unions and companies propose to evaluate regulatory interventions in the automotive sector in the context of transitions and relations with institutional actors; the specific impacts for the Italian territory; resources and governance for industrial policies; the social safety nets to accompany the transitions in progress, in the short and long term and finally the needs and availability of skills between education and training accompanying the transformation.

What is the Motor Valley

Europe is moving forward with the plan to zero emissions from new vehicles starting from 2035 and the Minister for Ecological Transition, Roberto Cingolani, would like to negotiate an exemption for luxury cars with the European Commission, the beating heart of the Italian Motor Valley. In the Land of Motors some of the most important car and motorcycle brands in the world were born and continue to build the myth of speed.

The Motor Valley it is a unique industrial district in the world with 16,500 companies and over 90,000 employees, with an annual turnover of 16 billion and an export of 7 billion. Famous brands all over the world have their roots and headquarters here: Automobili Lamborghini, Dallara, Ducati, Ferrari, Haas, Magneti Marelli, Maserati, Pagani and Toro Rosso. It brings together 4 international racetracks (Modena, Varano, Imola and Misano), 6 specialized training centers, 6 manufacturers, 13 museums, 18 collections, 10 operators in the sector and 188 sports teams

The main manufacturers

Dallara: it was founded by the current President, Giampaolo Dallara. After having worked in Ferrari, Maserati, Lamborghini and De Tomaso, he wants to continue to cultivate his dream of working in the world of racing cars, in his hometown of Varano de ‘Melegari (Parma), giving birth in 1972 to the “Dallara Automobili competition “.

Ducati: founded in 1926, based in the Borgo Panigale district of Bologna, since 1946 Ducati has been producing sports motorcycles equipped with desmodromic distribution engines, innovative design and cutting-edge technology. A story of over 90 years that tells the passion for speed.

Ferrari: the brand has been certified as the strongest in the world. The Maranello-based company saw the first car come out of its factories in 1947 and it certainly owes its glory to Enzo Ferrari who, with his Scuderia, immediately collected amazing successes in competitions, helping to create the “Ferrari myth” all over the world. .

Lamborghini: since 1963 Automobili Lamborghini has been producing luxury super sports cars, innovative technology and futuristic lines that contribute to a Made in Italy design concept. An excellence of the Motor Valley based in Sant’Agata Bolognese.