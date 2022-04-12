NewsWorld

“We are heading to a bipolar world, but it will be very different from the Cold War”: the “dangerous” tension between the US and China due to the Russian invasion and the pandemic

The war in Ukraine and the pandemic are accelerating a dangerous trend between the United States and China, the two most powerful countries in the world.

That is the view of researcher Michael Schuman, who maintains that the coincidence of these two catastrophic events is pushing the world towards a scenario in which both powers accentuate their rivalry.

According to Schuman, the sanctions that the United States has imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine serve as caveat to China in case it decides to support the Russians in the war.

Fear of such stockings could be pushing China to speed up its project to lessen its dependence on the West, says Schuman, a nonresident fellow at the Atlantic Council China think tank.

