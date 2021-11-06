We are human beings, everything else is secondary

Michele Serra, in this morning’s Hammock, frames with rare precision not so much one of the failures of the Zan bill, but one of the failures caused by contemporary sensibility in terms of rights. Serra starts from the interventions in which Gianni Cuperlo and Luigi Manconi speak of the definitional excess of the law rejected in the Senate, and Serra comments on the excess of definition by proposing a concise definition with which one can only disagree if one is grappling with serious problems of civil coexistence: “No human being must be offended or discriminated against because of their sexual choices”. Serra is in serious danger of reducing the issue to sexual choices, and it is a risk that I would like to take with him, because then there is the gender aspect, and you could add “and gender”, but I prefer to run this danger rather to run is to deflect his sniper aim.

A few days ago a friend wrote me a long e-mail asking me, he in favor, of my doubts about the Zan bill rhyme of rights, but not to spend a syllable for the right of homosexuals to adoption and a fully equal marriage, here, I wrote it on Huffpost, in the Press, I said it in at least one of my weekly interventions at Radio Capital , I said it in the square in Bologna to Repubblica delle Idee and I repeat it willingly, tell me where to sign for the right of homosexuals to adoption and a fully equalized marriage, and I sign rat like lightning). I go back to my friend. Since I had replied, among other things, that when the criminal law and more broadly the codes do not speak of human beings but of Jews, gays, transsexuals, women and so on, a hierarchy of values ​​is established that shatters the concept of being human (that’s why I’m so happy that Serra has recovered the expression, human being). My friend further objected that when he hears about human beings he gets more than a little alarmed because Adolf Hitler planned the Shoah by refusing Jews to belong to the human race and exterminating them precisely because of their particular qualification as Jews. Here, even my friend had hit the point but, in my opinion, he had made the mistake of overturning it.

At the end of the Second World War, the United Nations Organization, faced with the disaster of two world wars, two atomic bombs, the systematic violation of the Geneva Convention, especially in front of the horrific slaughterhouse of the Shoah, promoted the rewriting of the Universal Declaration of human rights, from which the adhering countries would have derived their laws. I say rewriting because it started from the English Bill of Rights (1689), the United States Declaration of Independence (1776) and the Declaration of Human and Citizen’s Rights (1789) drawn up in France at the dawn of the Revolution. The UN text (1948) promised to clarify, to underline, to better detail the human rights razed to the ground in the previous thirty years, a disaster of which Auschwitz was the cathedral. Go get that text: the word “Jews” is not there. Article one says that “all human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights”; Article two adds that “everyone is entitled to all the rights and freedoms set forth in this Declaration without distinction, for reasons of race, color, sex, language, religion, political opinion or any other kind. , of national or social origin, wealth, birth or other status “.

Why, three years after the Shoah, is there no passage on the Jews? It seems evident to me, for the total rejection of Hitler’s way of reasoning: putting an emphasis on Jews would have meant taking them back from their humanity to enclose them within a qualification, or within a ghetto: Jews. Those two articles are of an unmendable perfection: if I harm a human being I commit a crime, if I harm a human being because he is of another color, of another religion, of another condition, of another sex, I commit a more serious crime and will be treated as such. Human being: only this is the great whole, the rest is the reduction of our humanity to something secondary.