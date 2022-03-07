The presidentand Louis Abinader assured today that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine place the Dominican Republic in a difficult situation.

“We are in a very difficult situation (…) We should have a continental outlet in Latin America, some kind of special program to address this crisis,” said the president.

“We have had to assume a subsidy to the fuels so as not to cross all the increase in population (…) It affects us from the expectations that have been had for months with this invasion“, said.

“It is a terrible impact. A very negative impact as much as it affects public finances as well as the balance of payment”, she pointed out.

You can read: Abinader assures that he will not abandon the people to their fate in the face of the current crisis

Interviewed on the show “Oppenheimer Presents” which is transmitted by CNN, Abinader urged to find ways to cushion the high oil costs.

“We have to look for ways that we can market and buy oil at the best possible cost. It is an essential issue for us to safeguard our social peace », she said.

“When we got to the government in August 2020 the cost was 45 dollars and today it is more than double, “he said. Abinader.

Ukraine

President Abinader He also added that the price of oil is not the only conflict between Russia and Ukraine, but also affects the cost of agricultural products.

“Ukraine is an agricultural power in terms of wheat, soy, corn. At one point he was called the barn of the Union soviet”, highlighted Abinader.

Optimism

Earlier, Abinader affirmed that the Dominican Republic will overcome the crisis created by the Russian invasion of Ukraine just like he did with COVID-19.

“Even in this difficult situation we are going to continue looking for the way to continue advancing” said Luis Abinader.

“Just like we did with the covid and its consequent economic crisis, just as we were successful in managing that crisis, we are going to be successful in managing this new crisis,” assured the president.

You can also read: Abinader affirms the RD will overcome the current crisis just as it did with COVID-19