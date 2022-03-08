We are in a very special situation for the markets and anything could happen. What are the levels to monitor?

Deep sell at the opening where relevant targets were reached, and then an equally vigorous rebound. What to wait from now on? Over the weekend we had indicated that this was not going to be an easy and highly volatile week and as of today, we have had confirmation of this. We are in a very particular situation for the markets but we are proceeding step by step to keep the pulse of the situation and move with the probabilities in favor.

At 6:39 pm on the trading day of 7 March we read the following prices:

Dax Future

12,664

Eurostoxx Future

3,458

Ftse Eb Future

21,895

S&P 500 Index

4,236.84.

The forecast discounts further reductions at least until the month of June

In red, our annual forecast for the world stock index on a weekly scale for 2022.

In blue the chart of the American markets at the close of March 4th.



The month of March, on the other hand, could lead to the formation of a significant minimum. The dates where this swing could be formed are 7, 9, 17 and 28 March. March 28th is very important as a monthly and yearly setup will expire.

The weekly forecast

A rebound is expected between Monday and Tuesday and then new declines until Friday. However, there is a high probability that the set-up dates indicated may also lead to a self-modification of the scenario.

What are the levels that could bring the prices back up?

Dax Future

Very short bearish trend until we see a daily close above 13.142. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 14,510.

Eurostoxx Future

Very short bearish trend until we see a daily close above 3.597. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 3,935.

Ftse Mib Future

Very short bearish trend until we see a daily close above 22.760. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 25,625.

S&P 500 Index

Very short bullish trend until we see a daily close below 4.322. Lasting up only with a weekly close above 4.417.

Multidays trading position in progress

Flat on the S&P 500 while on the other Short equity indices in progress since the opening on March 2nd.

What movement to wait for Tuesday?

We are in a very special situation for the markets and anything could happen. In fact, between today and Wednesday, two important setups expire that could also lead to a bullish reversal. We will see what happens.

Deepening

