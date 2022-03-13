We are in mourning: Montaner family gives sad news

Waiting for a new member of his family, Evaluna, Camilo, Ricardo Montaner and Mau and Ricky They gave sad news on their social networks.

The family is going through a difficult and painful moment So they regret the loss of a great friend for the entire dynasty.

Unfortunately, the Argentine journalist and producer, Gerardo Rozin passed away on the afternoon of Friday, March 11 at 51 yearsafter suffering a long illness that made him withdraw from his famous Argentine program, ‘The Rock of Morfi’ for a while and although he wanted to return after a month, he finally had to say goodbye because his health problems they got worse.

Through messages on social networks, the Montaners said goodbye to their great friend, “You can give me condolences, that I will accept it for earned right. I have been friends with an amazing man for the last 17 years. The best interviewer I ever had and one of the fingers on the hand that counts the few real friends I have”Ricardo Montaner began to write in a publication along with a photo with Gerardo.

And he continued to write, “I appreciate your talent and having chosen all the Montaners as his close relatives your family, the place to go without warning and with confidence. I spoke to him about God because it was my duty and although he did not believe me he knew how to listen to me with emotion and respect to my faith, to the faith that he said he didn’t have. In any case, I am sure that God in his infinite mercy has already received him up there on the top of heaven, where good people like ‘uncle ROZIN’ should come to rest ”.

And he ended his message this morning with a tweet saying, “Today we are in mourning at home”.

Mau and Ricky they did the same before traveling to Mexico to appear in Querétaro and wrote, “We’re going to miss every laugh together, your restaurant recommendations that were always the best and the battle to pay the bill that you always won… The advice… The kicks, the occurrences. Grateful to God for having crossed us on the road. Wait for us sitting at the table in the sky, we will be late… as usual. Oh, and every time we sing ‘Dolería’, we’ll remember you… it’s your favorite”.

Of course, Eva Luna He also said goodbye with a short message, “We are going to miss you, uncle Rozín. But in heaven are the best restaurants and the most beautiful music. We love you all”.

Still not fully assimilating the news, Camilo wrote, “it’s like you’ll look at me all your life, from another balcony when someone you love leaves the material plane. I still haven’t processed it yet… and I don’t want to be sad because you would not have wanted that… but I am going to miss you a lot, Uncle Rozín.”

Finally, Camilo regretted that his baby, who is about to be born, will not be able to meet him, “Your departure hurts me a lot. And I cry to think that Indigo will not be able to meet his Jewish uncle in person… but it comforts me to know that what is real about you is eternal”.