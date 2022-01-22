We are in the deadliest period in the history of the Earth

A new study highlights that there are small microbes, which by erupting toxic gases and throughout history have helped to cause (and will continue to do so for a long time to come) the greatest mass extinction of every epoch of the planet Earth. An almost imperceptible extinction, but slow and progressive.

Generally speaking, many scientists believe that the volcanoes that were active in Siberia, emitting a huge amount of greenhouse gases, were the main culprits of the mass extinction that began 250 million years, ie at the end of the Permian period.

THE greenhouse gases led to global warming, which in turn caused extinction of 80% of all marine species and many terrestrial species.

Through a study carried out by UC Riverside Posted in “Nature Geoscience“, However it was concluded that the heat was responsible for accelerating the metabolism of microbes, all of which have caused downright deadly conditions.

Until now, scientists have failed to pinpoint how the heat generated the conditions to cause those deaths. But where did these deaths take place? We will see it later in this article.

Dominik Hulse, expert in mathematical modeling of the system UC Riverside Earth, explained that the microbes, after breathing in oxygen in the ocean’s waters, used it to decompose the organic material. At this point they began to “breathe” sulfate and hydrogen sulphide product, a gas that smells like rotten eggs and is poisonous to animals.

Therefore, while i oceanic photosynthesizers (i.e. plants and microbes found at the first level of the food chain) they lost their lives, other types of microbes were consuming oxygen very quickly and they left only a small part of it for organisms much larger than themselves. To be clear, the amount of oxygen in the sea decreased.

When there was a shortage of oxygen, i microbes consumed sulfate and threw out some toxic substances causing a bad smell resulting from hydrogen sulfide, giving rise to an even more devastating condition that takes the name of euxinia.

These negative conditions were also facilitated by the release of nutrients during the decomposition process, giving a boost to the production of more organic material, which keeps active a toxic and foul-smelling cycle. In short, a cycle and recycling.

Hulse then continued on the subject: our research shows that the entire ocean was not euxinic. These conditions began in the deeper parts of the water column. As temperatures rose, the euxinic zones became larger, more toxic and moved along the water column. towards the environment in which most marine animals lived by poisoning them.

Such areas euxinics increasingly large can be seen thanks to the chemical signatures in the sediment samples.

The very serious problem of oxygen depletion in the oceans is topical. Furthermore, it is also safe that it will get worse and worse because of the climate changes which will take place in the next few years.

Euxinic waters are present in places like the Dominguez Channel, 16 miles long from Los Angeles County, where ethanol was released due to a fire in a warehouse in September 2021. Ethanol devastated the canal’s vegetation, causing it to be consumed by microbes. A large quantity of hydrogen sulphide was therefore produced which caused ailments such as diarrhea, insomnia, vomiting, dizziness, headache, sneezing and so on for the population surrounding the canal.

So what we have learned to understand from the past it will be fundamental to understand all those processes that are unleashed in the oceans and in various waterways.

To conclude, Dominik Hulse said it would be speculative to superimpose the ancient mass extinction event on today’s planet, but nevertheless the study shows us that the ocean’s response to higher concentrations of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere may be underestimated.