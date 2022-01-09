“We are in the midst of a civil war”: Noam Chomsky talks about the US a year after the assault on Congress – The video

“We are in the midst of a civil war. Republican organizations that are no longer in power in the traditional sense have practically declared war on democracy ”. Noam Chomsky, linguist and one of the most important living intellectuals, told Sky Tg24 his point of view on the United States today, a year after the assault on Congress in Washington, which took place on January 6, 2021. The full interview will air tomorrow evening, January 9, as part of the program America Cons. Chomsky explains the origins and effects of the extreme political and social polarization taking place in the United States, a country which, in his opinion, was not so divided since the Civil War. “Republican organizations are engaging with all their might, openly and at all levels where they have a minimum of authority, to try to pass legislation and regulations that allow Republican leaders to control the election results,” he said. “Much of Trump’s electorate, perhaps a third party, if they fail to do so through legal means, will resort to force to” save the country, “as they say, from non-Americans taking power. Because according to them the Democrats are not real Americans. “

