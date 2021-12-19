“WE ARE IN TRUST AND WE DESERVE THE RANKING”

Two teams not dissimilar, indeed, Fiorentina and Sassuolo are alike, which teams who love the game of attack, daughters of technicians of charisma and thinking. Almost old friends who meet, as were friends Giovannino Guareschi, a great journalist and writer from the Bassa area, a few tens of kilometers from Sassuolo, and Indro Montanelli, a toscanaccio from Fucecchio and an angry purple fan. In the penultimate of the first round, two now consolidated realities of the Italian ball face each other. Sassuolo and Fiorentina: Dionisi’s guests scored a lot with the outsiders, Berardi scored 8 goals, as if to call into question Vlahovic’s team mates in Fiorentina, who will have to give more from here at the end of the second round, to support Fiorentina’s European ambitions (unless they take Berardi directly from the next market), the same applies to elements on paper that are important for the purple team, but which so far they did not perform at their best, for example Castrovilli (Italian says of him: ‘he does not lack anything it takes only a spark that after the injury, rekindle the fire inside, it can become important at any moment ‘), it is no coincidence that he is available again in view of Sassuolo.

Of course, the purple team plays at home and the old Franchi has become a fort, in fact the Sassuolo coach Dionisi says that it is ‘the worst time to face Fiorentina’. Fiorentina is a team in an excellent moment in terms of numbers and confidence, Italian is aiming for 6 points in the next two games with Sassuolo and Verona (last matches of the group), the purple coach does not hide, on the contrary he declares how ‘he and the team feel the trust of the environment and how the team deserves the position in which it is’. In short, the climate is excellent. Meanwhile Rocco Commisso is in America, since he has not yet fully recovered from the small flu problems that forced him to leave Florence a few days ago, one can swear, however, that he will watch the game with the mad desire to be there and it is likely that after the holidays he will not miss his presence, usually cheerful and constant, in Florence.

For Fiorentina, before Christmas, there is this little, big effort to make to face Sassuolo and then Verona, two realities of the ‘new middle class of Italian football’, just to apply Marxist concepts to our football article. Conversely, Fiorentina, which was an impoverished middle class, especially with the Della Valle family, and was sadly sliding towards the proletariat. Now, with Rocco Commisso, he aspires to nobility and, at least from the first part of this championship, it is competing for European positions with noble opponents. But to really win a place at the boss table, one more effort is needed in this group, with the next two games, then there will be an entire group, hopefully with the help of the transfer market, to attempt the path back to Europe. With the great mentality that Rocco and Vincenzo (but we would be wrong not to remember that the whole society is working) are giving this Fiorentina a mentality that, closing as we opened, we would define with a few sentences of: Montanelli, ‘Sparta did not have an army, it was’. Guareschi: ‘I don’t die even if they kill me’. ‘Each according to his abilities, each according to his needs’, Marx.