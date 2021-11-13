We Are Infinite by Stephen Chbosky

We are infinite (The Perks of Being a Wallflower), a 2012 film directed by Stephen Chbosky. The film is the film adaptation of the epistolary novel Wall boy, written by Chbosky himself. Thanks to the suggestions of John Malkovich, producer with his own production company Mr. Mudd of the film, Chbosky made it We are infinite a love story unconventional in which at the center there is not only a romantic love but also love towards friends, towards oneself and, ultimately, towards life. The film was presented at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 8, 2012, while the theatrical release took place on September 21, 2012 in the United States of America. In Italy, the film was released on February 14, 2013 with a delay of one year. With Logan Lerman, Emma Watson, Ezra Miller, Nina Dobrev, Paul Rudd, Dylan McDermott, Mae Whitman.

Synopsis

Emotional and shy, high school freshman who attended in the 1990s, Charlie (Logan Lerman) is trying to overcome the trauma resulting from the recent suicide of his friend Michael, to whom he continues to write letters in which he tells him how his life is evolving. Bill (Paul Rudd), his English teacher, tries in every way to get him out of the stalemate but it is not easy for Charlie to forget the years of a difficult childhood. By becoming the ideal confidant for new mates and attending the first parties, Charlie sees for the first time a world of drugs, abortions, sex and in which homosexuality could be the subject of derision and heavy judgment. The hope of a brighter future, however, is not long in coming when he discovers for the first time in love with Sam (Emma Watson).

Taxi Drivers review (Anna Quaranta)

Written and directed by Stephen Chbosky and based on his novel The Perks Of Being a Wallflower, We are infinite is the story of Charlie (Logan Lerman), a teenager struggling with the insecurities typical of his age and a rather painful past, marked by important losses. We are in Pittsburgh in the early nineties, Morrisey they Smiths they sing Asleep and Charlie feels the weight of his age and the insurmountable obstacles of the new life that awaits him: the high school, the little groups, the conventicles of homologated kids who take it out on the “losers”. At first it is not easy, but on his path as a sensitive and profound young man, he finds Mr Anderson, the English literature teacher who almost takes him by the hand and pushes him to bring out his rich personality, but too drowsy, for fear to make noise and disturb: Mr Anderson (Paul Rudd) recommends books (including The dark beyond the hedge from Harper Lee, today more than before, in Obama’s America, it is the book recommended by the President himself against all racism and discrimination) that Charlie devours and pushes him to cultivate the common passion for writing. And between a shove and a “loser”, Charlie manages to face, initially alone, his new reality until he runs into Sam (Emma Watson) and Patrick (Ezra Miller), two half-brothers who are in their final year and introduce him to the world of those “in”, of parties, of quality music; Pat and Sam are not two “jocks”, they have a baggage of pain, for family stories that have gone wrong, wrong loves and they see in Charlie the purity, the genuineness of those who look at the world for the first time, and in a certain sense they fall in love. Charlie’s group of new friends is joined by Mary Elizabeh (Mae Whitman), self-styled Buddhist, passionate about Billie Holiday, and Alice (Erin Wilhelmi), curiously kleptomaniac. The story follows the thread of school (mis) adventures on the eve of graduation, after which all of Charlie’s friends leave for the long-awaited college. Charlie finds himself alone again, dealing with some pending fragments of his past, but with a firmer inner strength and his point of reference, Mr. Anderson, the literature teacher.

Born from the pen of Stephen Chbosky in 1999, the characters of Charlie, Sam and Patrick manage, in the two hours of film, to grow and evolve, also helped by the filmic space that is the background: the scene in the tunnel is very emblematic, when the radio passes Heroes from David Bowie and in front of the three friends the illuminated nocturnal metropolitan landscape of the city of Pittsburgh opens up (the hometown of Chbosky himself), a metaphor for the adult life they are facing; Sam and Patrick, already out of their shells, aware that the choice to be themselves, it is true, pays off, but in the long run it rewards, giving them the opportunity to run into people who are deep and passionate about life, like the young Charlie; the director praised Logan Lerman saying that “his interpretation is so subtle. He is clumsy, but at the same time beautiful and positive. He lives every emotion with such dexterity. ” After playing Hermione Granger in the eight films of the saga of Harry Potter, Emma Watson gives her soul to the character of Sam and brilliantly overcomes the difficulties that arise when playing a role that people already know, because of the novel, and with which they identify; Ezra Miller, who in 2011 he had masterfully portrayed Kevin in We Need To Talk About Kevin from Lynne Ramsey, equally brilliantly plays Patrick, Sam’s funny and ironic half-brother, whose energy pervades the whole film.

Chbosky’s novel has aroused conflicting opinions: considered by young adolescents as a kind of cult, because it deals with the youth issues of diversity, sex, drugs, the choices that are made and that will probably affect adult life; yet, despite the great success of the public, the novel has been banned several times for topics considered hot. Who helped keep the film from falling into sentimentality was John Malkovich, one of the producers: Chbosky had shot the scenes with both a romantic and a harder edge; “Always take the hardest turnWas Malkovich’s precious advice. The soundtrack stands out right from the initial titles: Asleep of the Smiths, Heroes by David Bowie, Come On Eileen of the Dexy’s Midnight Runners, Dear God of the XTC together with the ticking of the typewriter, they mark the moments of growth of the film and of the characters. Despite the “old” songs, the vinyl, the cassettes, recorded through the double plate, Charlie’s typewriter, the film does not have at all that patina of nostalgia that one might imagine: Chbosky has managed to enclose the universals of sentiment that they were fine for the nineties, as well as today. Being yourself is difficult, especially as teenagers: but there comes a time when everything seems to be going in the right direction, when you feel that it’s okay to be “defective toys” and you catch, if only for a moment, the feeling of to be infinite, as infinite is the life to come. “We can be heroes just for one day… “