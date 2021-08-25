We are infinite: Emma Watson reveals the “prediction” that the director made her before shooting

Emma Watson, during an interview, spoke of the “prediction” that the director of We are infinite made her before the shooting of the film.

Emma Watson, interviewed by Entertainment Weekly, confessed to having decided to play the role of Sam in We are infinite solely because the film’s director and screenwriter, Stephen Chbosky, managed to convince her with a tempting prediction.

Emma Watson and Logan Lerman study in a scene from The Perks of Being A Wallflower

The director, according to Emma, ​​said the following words before filming began: “Not only will this be one of the most important parts you will play in your career, but you will also experience the best summer of your life and meet some of your best friends.. “Watson later reported that the prediction came 100% true.

The actress was acclaimed by both audiences and critics for her performance, The Atlantic’s Ian Buckwalter wrote: “The three lead actors deliver outstanding performances, starting with Watson throwing away the memory of a decade spent playing Harry Potter’s Hermione by transforming into a flirtatious but insecure free spirit.. ”

We are infinite: a memorable scene with Emma Watson

In the Rotten Tomatoes review aggregator the film has an approval rating of 85% based on 168 reviews, with an average rating of 7.40 / 10. The website’s critical consensus reads: “We Are Infinite is a sincere and authentic adaptation supported by the flawless interpretations of Emma Watson and Logan Lerman. ”