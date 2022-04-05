‘We are late for 5G compared to other countries’ | Companies | Business

Of course not only continues betting on the country connectivitybut now looking help companies in their digital transformation, through its new solutions. In a dialogue with Portafolio, Carlos Zenteno, president of Claro Colombia, spoke about how plans, investments and the 5G panorama are progressing.

What is the balance you can make of the company?

We have done very well. We have been progressing according to our plans, despite having a very intense competitive environment. Colombia is one of the countries that has a telecommunications market with the largest number of operators, not only of traditional communications, but also of the business segment, which has led us to work every day to satisfy the needs of our customers. The results of the latest financial report show us that the group is in a very healthy situation in terms of income and profitability

How have they been handling that competition?

Have more than 11,000 collaborators who have been putting their heart into everything we do and who are also very committed. That, without a doubt, is reflected in what we do with our clients and that they have a good experience. The entire company is focused on that goal.

How are Claro’s investments in the country going?

In the 25 years that we have been in the country, we have invested more than US$15,000 million. We hope to continue with this growth and evolution. In addition to this, we have announced resources for US$150 million to launch our portfolio of digital solutions to support SMEs and large companies in the country in their digital transformation.

How has the Digital Centers project been progressing?



We go according to the program, we already delivered the first two phases, which was phase 1A and 1B, in which we were talking about around 1,500 schools. We just delivered the full phase two, where we were projecting around 2,000 additional schools. Currently, we are already working on phase three to deliver it in the corresponding time.



Do you think that the candidates are handling a discourse that includes connectivity and digital transformation?

I believe that everyone has the need to accelerate connectivity in the country and to bring coverage to the most remote places in urban centers and also to advance with the technological evolution that comes with the new generation. I think that this is something that surely each of the candidates is including in their program.

How do you see the panorama of 5G in Colombia?

We have been preparing for 5G for several years, and it is not only necessary to implement the antennas, but also in the transmission network at the national level and we have been doing that for 5 years. What we hope is to have the frequencies to use 5G, and for that a 100 Mhz block is required, otherwise the technology will not offer you results. If we want to advance quickly in 5G, the best thing that can happen is to find a way to assign the spectrum. The concern is that we are late for 5G compared to the other countries, we are falling behind.

What are the plans that the company has?

Our expectations are to continue with the path of growth. We also want to be the ally of companies that can achieve greater productivity and efficiency. We have transformed ourselves, going from being a connectivity company to being a consulting and digital solutions company, which has led us to diversify our sources of income.

