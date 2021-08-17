“We are like best friends”

officer: ended the relationship between Jennifer Lopez, 51, and the baseball legend Alex Rodriguez, 45 years. The former couple announced on Thursday morning, April 15, on the Today program, that they had ended the relationship after trying to solve their problems that began to mark the breakup last month. It was all ready to Capri for their wedding: Lopez and Rodriguez had started dating in 2017 to officially get engaged in 2019. The two have released a joint statement, which reads: We have realized that we are best as friends and we can’t wait to stay such. We will continue to work together and support each other in our shared activities and projects. We wish the best to each other and to each other’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say thanks to everyone who sent kind and supportive words.

The official announcement comes a few days after the singer raised rumors about the final breakup after sharing a photo of her on Instagram without an engagement ring. When we started talking about the crisis between the two (it was March 2021) they responded by saying that in every couple there are delicate moments and that they would be committed to working on what was wrong. And indeed the movement would have been there since Rodriguez flew by Lopez, who is shooting her new film Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic, to try and mend their relationship in person. But a friend of JLo’s, shortly after, in an interview with People revealed the international star had been contemplating breaking up with Alex for six months. Actually the TV channel E! claims that her friends never approved of the relationship so much that they warned Lopez that Alex was not the right person for her. For years Jennifer did not listen to the warnings, but now she believes us they said – according to certain sources – on Thursday morning, cheering at the end of the story.