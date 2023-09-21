We are living in a myopia epidemic: more than 55% of young people suffer from it

news



To prevent this optical anomaly, it is advisable to get tested from an early age.

Our lifestyle defines the way in which we develop and, although with the passage of time we advance at a frantic pace in many aspects, many others suffer, and here we are referring to health issues. As myopiaThe new invisible pandemic that isn’t being talked about enough.

To address this situation we have to look back (and it could never have been said better) to the year 1928, when the magazine Public Health Bulletin published the results of an investigation showing that 6 to 14 year olds Only 3.8% were middle children. The United States was suffering from myopia. On the other hand, 21.6% people were suffering from farsightedness.

Fifty years later, in the 1970s, the number of myopia cases among children aged 12 to 17 increased to 25%, and at the beginning of the same century, In the 21st century it increased to 34%,





In Spain, a study conducted by the Association of Magna Myopia with Retinopathies, AMIRS, shows that the rate of children with myopia between the second and sixth grades is extremely low. We conclude from this study that the prevalence of myopia triples at these ages, and this is Higher in more vulnerable socio-economic groups, In fact, 41.3% of boys and girls with myopia in sixth grade do not wear glasses.

If we expand the age range and go to middle age between 18 and 34, this figure has increased further to 55%. That’s why we highlight the importance of optical check-ups from a very early age, so that the problem is resolved or reduced as young children grow up.

lifestyle changes

The connection between myopia and genetics is more than obvious, but staring at a computer, mobile or tablet screen for many hours increases the risk of suffering from it. 30% in people between 3 months to 33 years of age, and if usage is excessive, up to 80%. It must be remembered that not only radiation is the culprit, but also the distance at which we use the devices, so it is advisable to stay away from them.

Although in most cases this is not usually a pathological defect, when it becomes excessive, it can lead to death. retinal detachmentMyopic maculopathy, changes in the optic nerve or glaucoma, diseases that appear in adulthood and, in very severe cases, can lead to blindness.

To avoid this it is recommended sometimes go for inspection With professionals, especially in childhood, to be able to treat it as early as possible and with appropriate and different treatments for each case.