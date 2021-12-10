we are looking for postmen and tellers

New opportunities offered by Poste Italiane. The company is looking for postmen and tellers. That’s until you can apply.

The world of work is always looking for new people to join. Despite a tough economic period, large companies always offer many opportunities. In this perspective, it comes into play Italian post with other open positions throughout Italy. Many will remember that the company had already moved at the end of November.

We always remember that working for these big companies allows a not indifferent growth. Not only from an economic point of view but also from a professional point of view. Not everyone can work for a national company. Precisely for this reason we can speak of a difficult opportunity to miss.

Now, Poste Italiane has once again reopened the possibilities of candidacy. The workstations mainly concern postmen and tellers. As we all know, the possibility of sending the application has a limited time, a deadline. So for anyone interested they don’t have to waste any more time.

Poste Italiane is looking for postmen and tellers

As mentioned above, you don’t need to waste time. The announcement for the postman it concerns all of Italy. This should have ended on December 5th. Term then moved to 9 and finally to 12. So, as we see, there are very few days left for all concerned. While the application is available for tellers until the end of the month.

As for thefront end operator, the speech is different. First of all, it concerns only some areas. Specifically, the ad is about offices in Bolzano. For this role they have to be played service promotion activities. In addition, there are administrative and super vision tasks of quality standards. In this case the diploma And bilingualism license.

For those who want to apply for the position of postman must have the high school diploma. Once admitted to the interview, he / she must bring all the documentation certifying the qualification. The necessary element is the driver’s license. This is required in order to drive the company vehicle. Positions open throughout Italy but you can specify your preference. The contract will be of a determined nature with expiry dates that vary according to the needs of the company.