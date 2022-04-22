We are losing hope with Shiba! Did it recover its values ​​from last Monday?… Avalanche did not go down much compared to other cryptocurrencies, while Chia does not go higher

photo freepik.com

These cryptocurrencies are key tokens for the investor and today, they are giving a lot to talk about. In this daily analysis you will be able to observe the advance of the Shiba Inu, Avalanche and Chia cryptocurrency in a 24-hour range. Find out with us the most outstanding amounts of April 19 and 20.

Analysis of the day of the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency – The current figures are very low, but far exceeding those obtained last Monday 18.

The Shiba Inu cryptocurrency had for April 19 at 20:10 pm, a value of $0.00002528. And as part of this 24 hour analysis, I would close today at 20:05 pm a total value of $0.00002501for which it would have generated a total loss at the value of (-1.51%).

During the last week, the values ​​of many cryptocurrencies have seen a change in their valuations, which was the same with Shiba. But on the other hand, the current statistics, however low it ended, did not resort to the amount recorded on Monday the 18th, which would have been the lowest break of the entire week.

The highest amount would be $0.00002579 at 14:05 pm today, while its lowest amount would be a few hours ago, with $0.0000248 at 18:20 p.m.



Current Shiba Inu 24 hour chart

Avalanche Cryptocurrency Analysis of the Day – A Great Calm Ended with a Tragedy in Numbers.

Regarding the much mentioned Avalanche cryptocurrency, for yesterday at 20:10 pm it had a value reflected in $79.39. While for today, April 20, at 20:05 pm it had a total value of $78.77.

The amounts would not have changed so much from the beginning, otherwise the average would have been maintained with ups and downs but not altering the balance. It was only at 9:20 p.m. yesterday, that the composure of the values ​​would begin to change to magnitudes and more variants, in which, its last minutes were not the most remarkable, so there would be a loss in figures with a percentage in (-0.77%) in a range of 24 hours.

With regard to the most striking values, both occurred during this afternoon, the highest being at 14:05 pm with a value of $81.23 and on the other hand the lowest was recently at 18:30 pm with a total of $77.72.



Current Avalanche chart for 24 hours

Chia Cryptocurrency Analysis of the Day – The bullish figures did not last much longer.

This analysis would start yesterday, where the Chia cryptocurrency at 20:10 pm had a reference amount of $63.5. And for today at 20:08 pm it presents a value of $63.36this gives a bearish figure to the percentage of (-1.07%)

During the 21 hours of last night, there would have been a very resounding drop in values, to later rise suddenly. These bullish figures would have remained in force for a long period, even more than half a day. As of 15:36 pm, the stipulated amount would immediately drop to much lower numbers than the average seen, thus ending with some breaks until the current time.

Its most notable amounts occurred today, being the highest at 2:26 am with figures in $64.31and the lowest at 17:11 pm with an amount of $62.85.



Current Chia chart for 24 hours