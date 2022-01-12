we are measuring inaccurate numbers with a limited value »- Corriere.it

from Viviana Mazza

The strategy to reach a new normality explained by Luciana Borio, former Biden adviser: We need drugs for the most fragile and vaccines for children under 5

Luciana Borio was among Joe Biden’s 13 advisers on Covid during the transition to the White House and, before that, worked for the Trump administration. Born in Brazil to a family of Sicilian origin, former chief scientist of the Food and Drug Administration (the American body for the control of food and drugs), Borio writes on Journal of the American Medical Association that it is necessary to adopt a strategy that aims at the new normal of living with the virus, rather than thinking that it will disappear completely. The new normal will arrive. How quickly depends on the actions we take. People need to be prepared for the fact that the situation is constantly changing in a pandemic and with it the recommendations.

How dangerous is Omicron? Can we treat the virus like the flu?



Sooner or later we will treat it as a normal flu, but still premature for two reasons. One that, at least in the United States, we have 7 million people with immunosuppressive conditions who, despite being vaccinated, remain vulnerable. The second: 25 million children under the age of 5 are not vaccinated because the vaccine is not yet approved for them. They are people we need to worry about. Until we have vaccines for the young and effective medicines spread to treat those who, although they have tried to protect themselves, remain vulnerable, we cannot really return to normal.

The no vax must be excluded from this calculation of his on the return to normality?



I think yes. When there is a wide availability of vaccines like in the United States, I care less about this group of people: they made their choice.

Should we change the way we count Covid, focusing on hospitalizations and deaths, specifying whether they are vaccinated or unvaccinated, rather than the number of new infections per day?



Yes, it is becoming increasingly clear that we should measure what matters most – whether people become seriously ill, are hospitalized and die rather than if they have mild symptoms.

Some experts say, however, that counting the new infections gives a vision of how the epidemic will evolve.



a fair wish, but the truth is that it is very difficult to be sure what the actual numbers are, because many people are asymptomatic and most infected do not get tested (or if they do they do not report the results). We are measuring a number which, in addition to being inaccurate, is of limited value

Are there also problems with correctly recording admissions data (the number in the United States exceeded the peak recorded a year ago)? Are they real emergencies?



There are some problems with the admissions data as well, but they are easier to solve. It is true that some people are hospitalized because they have Covid while others are hospitalized for different reasons and it turns out that they also have Covid, but it is not difficult to distinguish them if the question is asked when they come to the hospital. There are clinical criteria for identifying severe disease issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Anxious patients who come for treatment but are sent home because they do not exceed that threshold should not be counted. At the moment there is an awareness that these data are of critical importance and that they are not counted in the same way and there is an attempt to start being more systematic and have homogeneous data. We do know, however, that the majority of patients hospitalized and dying are unvaccinated and, to a lesser extent, people with various risk factors, sometimes four or more, for severe complications from Covid. There are also some individuals living with immunosuppressive conditions who do not develop adequate protection through vaccines.

Do you think there should be a reorganization of the health system to prevent it from being overwhelmed?

It must be remembered that we are currently in a significant crisis that will continue for at least the next two or three weeks and it is difficult to build capacity in the midst of a crisis. Everything has shown us how vulnerable the health system is in a pandemic. In many states, crisis standards care is activated, crisis health protocols by reviewing the triage criteria and which services are being cut. Another problematic aspect is that health care personnel have been infected because vaccines do not protect enough from infection and this has led to a reassessment of quarantines for sector staff. There is a very strong debate at the moment to find the right answer but it is falling back on a shorter period of isolation for those who have been infected but then recovered and asymptomatic.

What do you think of the decision to reduce quarantines for asymptomatic infected?



I think it’s a sensible recommendation. The vaccinated for the most part are well protected from serious illness and we know that the transmissibility of the virus from those infected to those who do not reduce it with each passing day: after 5 days the risk is much lower than the first day. If they return to work with proper masks and are asymptomatic, the risk of transmission is minimal. And in hospitals there is an urgent need for staff.

a calculation of costs and benefits, to avoid the collapse of the system.



There is always a calculation. We would reduce road accidents by lowering the permitted speed to a minimum, but it would have a cost.

You argue that it is crucial to work on parallel development of both variant vaccines and a universal vaccine for coronaviruses.



Since there is significant uncertainty about what will happen in the future, we should work on both paths in parallel. Moderna and Pfizer are developing specific vaccines for Omicron and it is unclear if they will use them, depending on whether Omicron will stay with us – even at a low level – for a long time. These vaccines, in addition to preventing serious illness, help prevent infection for at least a limited period of time as well as transmission, returning us to the situation we were in a few months ago. If the virus turns out to be seasonal a bit like the flu in the northern hemisphere, then it makes sense to have variant-specific vaccines. If, on the other hand, it becomes difficult to assess which variants are emerging, and also to protect us from future pandemics, research on a universal vaccine for coronaviruses that is able to protect against multiple variants even though it may be less effective at protecting us from infection and more is useful. effective in preventing severe illness and hospitalization. We do not yet know what the path will be and how we will use them, but not a reason not to pursue both research paths, as we are currently doing in the United States.

And where are we on medicines? Some have side effects.

There is a saying to the Food and Drugs Administration: “All medicines have side effects, but some are effective.” There is a considerable effort to increase the effectiveness of the therapies. Monoclonals are very effective when administered in the early stages, but must be constantly updated: with Omicron only one type remains valid, pharmaceutical companies have been taken by surprise but are reformulating them. And there are the antiviral pills Merck and Pfizer … a matter of time: we will have medicines for each stage of Covid but we are not there yet.

Is it true that in the United States there is a record number of hospitalizations of children under 5?



true, fortunately in most cases the treatments have had positive effects. For now, the best way to protect children of this age group is to ensure that the adults around them are vaccinated. Vaccinated people can also transmit the virus but the odds drop.

Should those who have taken the third dose enjoy more freedom than the others?



What we call behavioral disinhibition is becoming common. The vaccinated feel more protected than they really are and engage in behaviors that they would not otherwise adopt. There are times when the low level in the community is reasonable to say “I have gained my freedom, I am protected, I want to live normally”, but not the moment now, with the serious epidemic affecting the health system. In a crisis like this you have to use all the tools: vaccines, masks indoors, limit interactions. It won’t be like this forever, but it is now.



in favor of compulsory vaccination for schools?



From a personal point of view I would not have thought that I would ever come to this conclusion and it saddens me that it should, due to the massive misinformation that has led so many people to choose against their own interest. For I don’t think we have a choice at the moment, because we have to keep the system up and running.

Do the tests work?



The tests work, but we have always known that the rapid ones are a little less sensitive than the molecular ones and some mutations in Omicron lead to the question of whether the nasal pharynx is the right place to test, given that initial data suggest that the virus is present. in the oral pharynx and therefore some think that the swab in the throat is more effective, but these are inconclusive data.