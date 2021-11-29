we are moving towards a new postponement

A real tax traffic jam between today and Tuesday 30 November, the son (also) of the numerous postponements due to the pandemic crisis. The Cgia of Mestre, which estimates that between the payment of the Ires, Irap and Irpef advances and the substitute tax for the lump-sum activities, companies will be required to pay 27 billion euros to the state coffers.

Faced with this situation, there will be cases in which it will be difficult to meet this deadline; unfortunately, the lack of liquidity is becoming a nagging problem again, especially for many small and micro enterprises ”, the CGIA again denounces.

Deadlines

Analyzing the amounts that the tax authorities will collect by Tuesday, the most economically important deadline will be that attributable to the payment of the deposit IRES which according to the estimates of the Cgia Studies Office will cost companies 12.2 billion euros. The down payment IRAP, on the other hand, it will withdraw 6.8 billion from the coffers of companies, while the down payment Irpef it will be just under € 6.7 billion. For the latter item it should be noted that part of the payment will be in the hands of Irpef subjects who do not have a VAT number (i.e. employees or retirees) who have other forms of income (rents, different incomes). Finally, the tax authorities will receive approximately 1.2 billion euros from the substitute tax for self-employed workers on a flat-rate basis.

Furthermore, by December 16, it still lists the CGIA, companies will have to pay social security and welfare contributions and withholding taxes of its employees and collaborators. They will also have to pay the deposit of the substitute tax on the revaluation income of the Tfr, the balance ofImu on warehouses, offices, shops and theVAT of the month of November, provided they are monthly taxpayers. Finally, by Christmas they will also have to pay the thirteenth to their employees.

Another extension on the way

The majority forces have asked the government to dilute the payments of the tax bills in a particular way, we are talking about it right now. The government could extend the scrapping-ter of the folders and the balance and excerpt and considering the 5 days of ‘tolerance’, the extension (without sanctions or forfeiture) would arrive at December 14th.

To confirm this hypothesis, as also reported by Repubblica, was the undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, Cecilia Guerra, explaining that in this way “it is possible to obtain the payment within the year and therefore it is within the resources of 2021 and must not be covered”. Added to this is “a shift in the deadlines for paying the bills that were sent between September and December. We will see where to get there, again in relation to coverage problems “.