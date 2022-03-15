“We are moving towards a universal vaccine in two stages, we cannot pursue the new variants”

Omicron 2the vaccine, the solutions. In fact, the step-by-step process has already begun that will lead to the development of a universal vaccine against coronaviruses: the American virologist is also working on it personally Anthony Fauci, which is studying new technologies based on nanoparticles and nasal sprays. He tells it himself in a video message sent on the occasion of the meeting “Highlights in Immunology“promoted by the National Academy of the Lincei and by the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital. “Italy, together with other European countries, has done very well on vaccinations against Covid-19. The United States did not do so well, reaching 65% of the vaccinated population and 75% of the adult population “immunized.”

Omicron 2, universal vaccine?

“We can’t keep chasing the new variants, we need a universal vaccine against coronaviruses,” says Fauci. «We will get there step by step: we will not have a universal vaccine at the first shot, it would be too ambitious, but what we can do is start with a pan-SarsCoV2 vaccine that protects against all variants Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta and Omicron. The next step will be a pan-Sarbecovirus vaccine, which protects not only from SarsCov2, but also from SarsCoV1 and other viruses that can evolve into human infections ».

During his speech, Fauci then cited “a couple of examples of pan-coronavirus vaccines that I am personally studying now”. One is based on the use of nanoparticles that feature fragments of different Spike proteins, while the other is an inactivated virus vaccine which consists of administering SarsCoV2 and other inactivated coronaviruses through a nasal spray to give broad protection against human beta-coronaviruses. and animals.

OMICRON 2 – The diffusion of the Omicron BA.2 sub-variant is growing, by now at 60% in the world: it is no more severe than the original Omicron and vaccination with a booster dose guarantees high protection from symptoms and hospitalizations that is maintained over time, says Fauci. «The sub variant Omicron BA.2 is assuming a greater degree of dominance globally, which now reaches 60% », Fauci observes.

Compared to the original Omicron, Fauci explains, “there is no big difference in the Rbd domain”, that is, in the portion of the Spike protein that binds human cells. This indicates that “there is considerable cross-protection. In other words – specifies the virologist – BA.2 is no more severe than BA.1 and BA.1 infection protects very well from BA.2 infection. Both, however, evade the protection of the vaccine if the booster has not been done “. Fauci in fact recalls that “several in vitro studies show how the booster dose significantly increases the neutralization of the variants of SarsCoV2, including Omicron”. The third dose of Moderna, for example, improves the antibody response to Omicron with a good efficacy that is maintained even after six months. There is also a Pfizer clinical trial showing a strong impact of the booster dose in preventing disease symptoms. Furthermore, several studies conducted in the real world, therefore outside the controlled conditions of clinical trials, show that even in the Omicron era the booster with an mRna vaccine offers a high protection from the risk of hospitalization which remains around 78%. even after 4-5 months.