“We are no longer nor will we be”: Christian Nodal announces his new song, after the thunder with Belinda

Christian Nodal, in the midst of controversy after announcing his breakup with Belinda –After nearly two years of relationship He surprised his fans this Thursday by announcing that in the next few days they will be able to listen to his new musicpart of his album “Forajido”.

With this news, the interpreter of “Adiós Amor” and his recent signing with the Sony Music label, has made it clear that he will be totally focused on his musical careerwithout giving any further comment on the cancellation of his engagement with the pop star.

“After almost 2 years of saving so much music, this Friday the 18th my music begins to come out. Thanks to all my fans for the patience, love and support!”the 23-year-old singer wrote on his Twitter account and on Instagram Stories.

Christian Nodal will continue to reap success on the music scene

Photo: Twitter @nodal

Christian Nodal premieres his new song

Photo: Instagram @nodal

Christian Nodal promotes the single “I marked you fart”

“Ayayay” was the last studio album by Christian Nodal that was released in 2020. With this production, the Mexican regional exponent achieved two nominations for the Grammy Awards in 2020 and 2021.

A few days ago and before the thunder of the Nodeli was announced, Christian Nodal released his song “I marked you fart” a duet with Alex Luna, DAAZ, which already has almost 2 million views on YouTube and more than 1 million on Spotify.

It should be noted that last year he premiered “La Scoundrel”, a theme that recorded the year in collaboration with Banda MS and whose official video was directed by Belinda.