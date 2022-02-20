“We are no longer nor will we be” the latest from Christian Nodal, indirect for Belinda? [+VIDEO]

Like a memory blur, this is how Christian Nodal’s Instagram woke up, a sign that he has something up his sleeve. So it was. Today he released his single “Ya no somos ni seremos” which will be part of his album “Forajido”, the same name he uses for the concert tour that will bring him to ours in a week.

“You don’t know how my chest fills with happiness… finally after almost 2 years of saving so much music this Friday the 18th my music begins to come out. Thanks to all my fans for the patience, love and support! #YaNoSomosNiSeremos #Outlaw ”, wrote a few hours ago on Twitter, the 23-year-old singer who this week became news for breaking off the engagement with Belinda and signing a juicy contract with Sony Music.

“The song that is already available on music platforms and on YouTube will be part of the album that the most successful singer of the Mexican regional will release this 2022, it is trending on Twitter because fans assure that it is a clear hint for his now ex-fiancée, in addition victim of the first memes.”







