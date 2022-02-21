‘We are not afraid of Barcelona SC,’ says Álvaro Gutiérrez, coach of Universitario de Deportes, before the Copa Libertadores preliminary phase game | Soccer | sports

Álvaro Gutiérrez will be back in Ecuador. He was already here as a player, in the 1993 Copa América, with Uruguay; and he also had a step in the country as coach of Liga de Quito, without success in that role. This Wednesday, as coach of Universitario de Deportes, the Uruguayan will direct the first leg of the second round of the preliminary phase of the Copa Libertadores 2022.

The traditional and popular Peruvian club comes from suffering a painful 2-1 loss against Carlos Stein, a modest team with no history for the third date of the Peruvian Decentralized tournament. This slip set off the alarms in Universitario and added more pressure to its members before the duel with Barcelona.

For Aldo Corzo, selected from Peru and captain of the creams, losing to Carlos Stein was not “because of them, but because of our mistakes. It has to be corrected. We have to improve up top as well”. The defender sees Barcelona, ​​in Guayaquil, as a way to vindicate the University. “You have to be on your feet to play on Wednesday,” Corzo said in statements to the newspaper libero published on Saturday.

The Lima newspaper reported that “the captain of the ‘U’ has already changed the chip and now thinks of the Libertadores. ‘We have to turn the page quickly because we have Copa Libertadores. You have to be on your feet to play on Wednesday’ said the cream player”. According libero, Universitario is “fully involved in preparing for the match against Barcelona of Ecuador.”

While the newspaper sport He said that “the next challenge for Universitario will be Barcelona SC. The creams will travel to Guayaquil on Tuesday to play the duel for the Copa Libertadores. That medium collects the version of the Uruguayan defender Federico Alonso about the commitment that will take place in the Monumental Banco Pichincha stadium.

“We have to do a good job there (in Guayaquil) and then come here calmly. We know that Barcelona is a very strong rival, let’s see how we are. We are preparing for all the matches, the local ones, the Libertadores ones. We are already thinking about Barcelona and what is to come”, said Alonso.

And the trainer of Universitario, the Uruguayan Gutiérrez, also spoke about the canaries. This he said in The Mouth, from Lima: “We watched the match between Barcelona and (Montevideo) City Torque. They were very intense. We are looking to break the bad statistics of the ‘U’ and qualify for the group stage. We are not afraid, we will take it as a challenge, but we are aware that we will have powerful rivals in front of us”. (D)